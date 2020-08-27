New on Netflix (September 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

Want to know what’s new on Netflix in September? You’ve come to the right place! We’ve sorted through literally dozens upon dozens of incoming movies and shows and put it all in one easy-to-read list for you to use as your guide to streaming for the whole month.
And what a month too. Among the highlights new on Netflix in September is Jurassic World animated spin-off Camp Cretaceous, which is sure to flesh out the billion-dollar franchise. There’s also the origins of an iconic villain in Ratched, with Sarah Paulson playing the nightmarish nurse.
On the film side of things, The Devil All the Time combines Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and a whole load of evil goings on in a Netflix Original to die for. There’s also Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill playing Enola and Sherlock Holmes respectively in Enola Holmes.
Beyond that, there’s so, so much more: Back to the Future, the final season of The Good Place, more true crime cold cases than you can count, and a sprinkling of stand-up shows for you to see out the summer season.
If you’re looking for what’s new on Netflix in the UK this month, be sure to check back soon. Once Netflix releases the deets, we’ll let you know!
New Netflix shows: September 2020
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices – September 1
- Borgen seasons 1-3 – September 1
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby – September 1
- Felipe Ezperaza: Bad Decisions – September 1
- The Promised Neverland season 1 – September 1
- True: Friendship Day – September 1
- Sister, Sister seasons 1-6 – September 1
- Young Wallander – September 3
- Away – September 4
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 – September 4
- Record of Youth – September 7
- Waiting for “Superman” – September 7
- StarBeam season 2 – September 8
- Get Organized with The Home Edit – September 9
- The Gift season 2 – September 10
- Greenleaf season 5 – September 10
- The Idhun Chronicles – September 10
- Julie and the Phantoms – September 10
- The Duchess – September 11
- Family Business season 2 – September 11
- Girlfriends seasons 1-8 – September 11
- Pets United – September 11
- Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 – September 11
- America’s Book of Secrets season 2 – September 15
- Ancient Aliens season 3 – September 15
- Cold Case Files Classic season 1 – September 15
- The Curse of Oak Island season 4 – September 15
- Izzy’s Koala Word – September 15
- Michael McIntyre: Showman – September 15
- Pawn Stars season 2 – September 15
- The Rap Game season 2 – September 15
- Taco Chronicles volume 2 – September 15
- The Universe season 2 – September 15
- Baby season 3 – September 16
- Criminal UK season 2 – September 16
- MeatEater season 9 – September 16
- Signs season 2 – September 16
- Sing On! – September 16
- Dragon’s Dogma – September 17
- The Last Word – September 17
- American Barbecue Showdown – September 18
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – September 18
- Ratched – September 18
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt season 3 – September 22
- Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father season 4 – September 22
- Mighty Express – September 22
- Country-ish – September 25
- The School Nurse Files – September 25
- Sneakerheads – September 25
- The Good Place season 4 – September 26
- Van Helsing season 4 – September 27
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained – September 28
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia – September 29
- Wentworth season 8 – September 30
New Netflix movies: September 2020
- Adrift – September 1
- Back to the Future – September 1
- Back to the Future II – September 1
- Back to the Future III – September 1
- Barbershop – September 1
- Barbie Princess Adventure – September 1
- Children of the Sea – September 1
- Coneheads – September 1
- Glory – September 1
- Grease – September 1
- Magic Mike – September 1
- The Match – September 1
- The Muppets – September 1
- Muppets Most Wanted – September 1
- Not Another Teen Movie – September 1
- Pineapple Express – September 1
- Possession – September 1
- The Producers (2005) – September 1
- Puss in Boots – September 1
- Red Dragon – September 1
- Residue – September 1
- Sex Drive – September 1
- The Smurfs – September 1
- Wildlife – September 1
- Zathura – September 1
- Freaks: You’re One of Us – September 2
- Love, Guaranteed – September 3
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things – September 4
- The Lost Okoroshi – September 4
- Midnight Special – September 7
- Cuties – September 9
- So Much Love to Give – September 9
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen – September 10
- Dad Wanted – September 11
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 – September 11
- The Smurfs 2 – September 15
- The Devil All the Time – September 16
- The Paramedic – September 16
- Kiss The Ground – September 22
- Enola Holmes – September 23
- Waiting… - September 23
- Real Steel – September 24
- Nasty Steel – September 25
- Bad Teacher – September 27
- Welcome to Sudden Death – September 29
New Netflix documentaries: September 2020
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India – September 2
- Chef’s Table BBQ – September 2
- My Octopus Teacher – September 7
- La Linea: Shadow of Narco – September 9
- The Social Dilemma – September 9
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice – September 15
- Challenger: The Final Flight – September 16
- A Love Song for Latasha – September 21
- The Playbook – September 22
- The Chef Show season 2 – September 24
- A Perfect Crime – September 25
- American Murder: The Family Next Door – September 30