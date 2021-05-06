New on Marvel Unlimited (May 2021): All the comics arriving this month

Over 70 new comics are being added to Marvel Comics' Netflix-style flat-rate digital comics service Marvel Unlimited this May - as well as classics from the House of Ideas' vault.

For those wanting for complete stories to read all in one sitting, May brings the end of the recent series Shang-Chi, Juggernaut, Werewolf by Night, and Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar to Marvel Unlimited. Several one-shots will also be added this month: Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1, Morbius: Bond of Blood #1, Legend of Shang-Chi #1, Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1, and Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1.

If you're all about the 'new', two new series debut this month on Marvel Unlimited; the mech/superhero mashup Avengers: Mech Strike and the mutant reunion tour series X-Men Legends.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Here's what to look forward to this month:

Week of May 3

Amazing Spider-Man #58

Captain Marvel #25

Daredevil #26

Deadpool #10

Excalibur #17

Fantastic Four #28

King In Black: Namor #3

Marvel #4

New Mutants #15

Shang-Chi #5

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #9

Strange Academy #7

Werewolf By Night #4

Wolverine #9

X-Men #17

Week of May 10

Amazing Spider-Man #101 Facsimile Edition

Avengers #42

Avengers Mech Strike #1

Hellions #9

Immortal Hulk #43

King In Black: Black Knight #1

King In Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #2

King In Black: Marauders #1

King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #2

Runaways #33

Star Wars #11

Star Wars: The High Republic #2

Strange Academy #8

The Legend Of Shang-Chi #1

Venom #33

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #4

X-Factor #7

Week of May 17

Amazing Spider-Man #59

Daredevil #27

Eternals #2

Excalibur #18

Fantastic Four #29

Juggernaut #5

King In Black: Black Panther #1

King In Black: Thunderbolts #2

Morbius: Bond Of Blood #1

Power Pack #3

S.W.O.R.D. #3

Star Wars: Darth Vader #10

Taskmaster #3

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #3

X-Force #17

Week of May 24

Black Knight #1 Facsimile Edition

Black Widow #5

Cable #8

Captain America #27

Champions #4

Guardians Of The Galaxy #11

Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #2

Iron Man #6

King In Black #4

King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes #2

M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #3

Marauders #18

Marvel #5

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23

Spider-Woman #9

Thor #12

X-Men Legends #1

Week of May 31

Amazing Spider-Man #60

Black Cat #3

Black Panther #23

Captain Marvel #26

Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1

King In Black: Namor #4

King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #3

Maestro: War And Pax #2

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1

New Mutants #16

Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #4

The Union #3

U.S.Agent #3

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #5

Wolverine #10

X-Men #18

