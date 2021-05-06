New on Marvel Unlimited (May 2021): All the comics arriving this month

Over 70 new comics are being added to Marvel Comics' Netflix-style flat-rate digital comics service Marvel Unlimited this May - as well as classics from the House of Ideas' vault.
For those wanting for complete stories to read all in one sitting, May brings the end of the recent series Shang-Chi, Juggernaut, Werewolf by Night, and Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar to Marvel Unlimited. Several one-shots will also be added this month: Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1, Morbius: Bond of Blood #1, Legend of Shang-Chi #1, Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1, and Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1.
If you're all about the 'new', two new series debut this month on Marvel Unlimited; the mech/superhero mashup Avengers: Mech Strike and the mutant reunion tour series X-Men Legends.
Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.
Here's what to look forward to this month:
Week of May 3
- Amazing Spider-Man #58
- Captain Marvel #25
- Daredevil #26
- Deadpool #10
- Excalibur #17
- Fantastic Four #28
- King In Black: Namor #3
- Marvel #4
- New Mutants #15
- Shang-Chi #5
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #9
- Strange Academy #7
- Werewolf By Night #4
- Wolverine #9
- X-Men #17
Week of May 10
- Amazing Spider-Man #101 Facsimile Edition
- Avengers #42
- Avengers Mech Strike #1
- Hellions #9
- Immortal Hulk #43
- King In Black: Black Knight #1
- King In Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #2
- King In Black: Marauders #1
- King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #2
- Runaways #33
- Star Wars #11
- Star Wars: The High Republic #2
- Strange Academy #8
- The Legend Of Shang-Chi #1
- Venom #33
- Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #4
- X-Factor #7
Week of May 17
- Amazing Spider-Man #59
- Daredevil #27
- Eternals #2
- Excalibur #18
- Fantastic Four #29
- Juggernaut #5
- King In Black: Black Panther #1
- King In Black: Thunderbolts #2
- Morbius: Bond Of Blood #1
- Power Pack #3
- S.W.O.R.D. #3
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #10
- Taskmaster #3
- Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #3
- X-Force #17
Week of May 24
- Black Knight #1 Facsimile Edition
- Black Widow #5
- Cable #8
- Captain America #27
- Champions #4
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #11
- Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1
- Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #2
- Iron Man #6
- King In Black #4
- King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes #2
- M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #3
- Marauders #18
- Marvel #5
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23
- Spider-Woman #9
- Thor #12
- X-Men Legends #1
Week of May 31
- Amazing Spider-Man #60
- Black Cat #3
- Black Panther #23
- Captain Marvel #26
- Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1
- King In Black: Namor #4
- King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #3
- Maestro: War And Pax #2
- Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18
- Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1
- New Mutants #16
- Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #4
- The Union #3
- U.S.Agent #3
- Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #5
- Wolverine #10
- X-Men #18
