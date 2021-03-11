New on Marvel Unlimited (March 2021): All the comics arriving this month

With King in Black, Atlantis Attacks, Black Cat, and more added

Marvel Unlimited March 2021
March is a month of big beginnings and big endings at Marvel Unlimited. The House of Ideas' flat-rate, Netflix-style comics reading service is adding a host of new comics this month  - including the beginning of the current 'King in Black' event and the ending of the massive 'X of Swords' X-Men event.

That's not all, as the comic book tie-in to the upcoming Hulu animated series M.O.D.O.K. begins this month on Marvel Unlimited with M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #1.

Other new series beginning this month on Marvel Unlimited are Power Pack, The Union, S.W.O.R.D., Black Cat, and King in Black: Namor.

And if you're hoping to read something with a solid beginning, middle, and end available, the limited series Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Fantastic Four: Antithesis, Atlantis Attacks, Spider-Man, and Maestro will wrap up this month on Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

And if you're looking for a similar experience but from a variety of publishers, check out DC Universe Infinite's March 2021 additions and comiXology Unlimited's March 2021 additions.

Week of March 1

  • Amazing Spider-Man #53.LR
  • Daredevil #24
  • Doctor Doom #9
  • Excalibur #15
  • Falcon & Winter Soldier #5
  • Fantastic Four: Antithesis #4
  • Maestro #4
  • Marvel #2
  • Power Pack #1
  • Shang-Chi #3
  • Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6
  • Werewolf By Night #2
  • X Of Swords: Destruction #1
  • X-Men #15

Week Of March 8

  • Atlantis Attacks #5
  • Black Widow #4
  • Champions #3
  • Civil War: Marvels Snapshots #1
  • Daredevil #25
  • Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1
  • Hellions #7
  • King In Black #1
  • M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #1
  • Miles Morales: Spider-man #21
  • The Union #1
  • Thor #10
  • X-Factor #5

Week Of March 15

  • Amazing Spider-Man #54
  • Avengers #39
  • Captain Marvel #24
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy #9
  • Juggernaut #4
  • King In Black: Namor #1
  • Marauders #16
  • S.W.O.R.D. #1
  • Spider-Man #5
  • Star Wars #9
  • Strange Academy #6
  • The Rise Of Ultraman #4
  • Venom #31
  • Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #3

Week Of March 22

  • Black Cat #1
  • Captain America #26
  • Deadpool #9
  • Fantastic Four #27
  • Heroes At Home #1
  • Immortal Hulk #41
  • Iron Man #4
  • King In Black: Immortal Hulk #1
  • Magnificent Ms. Marvel #17
  • New Mutants #14
  • Star Wars: Darth Vader #8
  • Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #2
  • Taskmaster #2
  • Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #2
  • X-Force #15

Week of March 29

  • Amazing Spider-Man #54.1
  • Doctor Doom #10
  • Excalibur #16
  • King In Black #2
  • Maestro #5
  • Marvel #3
  • Spider-Woman #7
  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #8
  • U.S.Agent #2

Marvel Unlimited is one of many digital comics readers available for Android and iOS devices.

