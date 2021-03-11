New on Marvel Unlimited (March 2021): All the comics arriving this month

March is a month of big beginnings and big endings at Marvel Unlimited. The House of Ideas' flat-rate, Netflix-style comics reading service is adding a host of new comics this month - including the beginning of the current 'King in Black' event and the ending of the massive 'X of Swords' X-Men event.

That's not all, as the comic book tie-in to the upcoming Hulu animated series M.O.D.O.K. begins this month on Marvel Unlimited with M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #1.

Other new series beginning this month on Marvel Unlimited are Power Pack, The Union, S.W.O.R.D., Black Cat, and King in Black: Namor.

And if you're hoping to read something with a solid beginning, middle, and end available, the limited series Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Fantastic Four: Antithesis, Atlantis Attacks, Spider-Man, and Maestro will wrap up this month on Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

And if you're looking for a similar experience but from a variety of publishers, check out DC Universe Infinite's March 2021 additions and comiXology Unlimited's March 2021 additions.

Week of March 1

Amazing Spider-Man #53.LR

Daredevil #24

Doctor Doom #9

Excalibur #15

Falcon & Winter Soldier #5

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #4

Maestro #4

Marvel #2

Power Pack #1

Shang-Chi #3

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6

Werewolf By Night #2

X Of Swords: Destruction #1

X-Men #15

Week Of March 8

Atlantis Attacks #5

Black Widow #4

Champions #3

Civil War: Marvels Snapshots #1

Daredevil #25

Fantastic Four: Road Trip #1

Hellions #7

King In Black #1

M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games #1

Miles Morales: Spider-man #21

The Union #1

Thor #10

X-Factor #5

Week Of March 15

Amazing Spider-Man #54

Avengers #39

Captain Marvel #24

Guardians Of The Galaxy #9

Juggernaut #4

King In Black: Namor #1

Marauders #16

S.W.O.R.D. #1

Spider-Man #5

Star Wars #9

Strange Academy #6

The Rise Of Ultraman #4

Venom #31

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #3

Week Of March 22

Black Cat #1

Captain America #26

Deadpool #9

Fantastic Four #27

Heroes At Home #1

Immortal Hulk #41

Iron Man #4

King In Black: Immortal Hulk #1

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #17

New Mutants #14

Star Wars: Darth Vader #8

Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #2

Taskmaster #2

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #2

X-Force #15

Week of March 29

Amazing Spider-Man #54.1

Doctor Doom #10

Excalibur #16

King In Black #2

Maestro #5

Marvel #3

Spider-Woman #7

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #8

U.S.Agent #2

