New on ComiXology Unlimited (March 2021): All the comics and manga arriving

There is a plethora of comic books coming to Amazon's ComiXology Unlimited digital comics reading service in march - Marvel, DC, Image Comics, IDW Publishing, Boom! Studios, and more… but one big thing stands out.

Vertigo.

(Image credit: DC)

The complete runs of the original Hellblazer (300 issues!), Preacher (66 issues!), and Lucifer series (75 issues!) have been added to ComiXology Unlimited this month. In addition, over 200 issues of various Swamp Thing series have also been added. No specific reason has been given for this Vertigo-centric comics dump, but in some cases, it's best not to complain and just start reading (or re-reading, as the case may be).

Some decidedly un-Vertigo fare being added as well this month is a heaping helping of Disney cartoon tales. Several collections have been added of Mickey House, Donald Duck, Donald and Mickey, Uncle Scrooge, and DuckTales.

Staying on that anthropomorphic tip, there's also Snoopy: Beagle of Mars and six volumes of Garfield arriving this month.

Coming back around to DC, the deluxe edition of Mike Mignola and Brian Augustyn's seminal Batman: Gotham by Gaslight has been made available on ComiXology Unlimited - a must-read for Batman fans, steampunk fans, and just about any serious comics fan.

The awesome oeuvre of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips is getting a spotlight in ComiXology Unlimited's March 2021 list, with the addition of Criminal Vol. 1: Coward and Fatale Vol. 1: Death Chases Me.

Lastly, for someone that likes a mix of a couple of different things, the novel DC/Boom! crossover Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been added as well.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in March 2021:

(Image credit: Image Comics)

120 Days of Simon

3 Devils

A.D.: After Death Vol. 1

About Betty's Boob

Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors (2019)

Adventure Time: Marceline

Adventure Time: Princess Bubblegum

Adventure Time: Sugary Shorts Vol. 4

Adventure Time Vol. 11: Princess and Princess

A Fine & Private Place #1 (of 5)

Age of Bronze Vol. 1: A Thousand Ships (2018)

Alice: From Dream to Dream

American Elf 1999

American Elf 2000

American Elf 2001

American Elf 2002

American Elf 2003

American Elf 2004

American Elf 2005

American Elf 2006

American Elf 2007

American Elf 2008

American Elf 2009

American Elf 2010

American Elf 2011

American Elf 2012

Angel Legacy Edition: Book One

Angel Legacy Edition: Book Two

Angry Birds Comics: Flight School

Angry Birds Comics: Furious Fowl

Angry Birds Comics: Game Play

Angry Birds Comics: Ruffled Feathers

Angry Birds Comics (2016) #1 - #12

Angry Birds Comics Quarterly: Furious Fowl

Angry Birds Comics Quarterly: Monsters & Mistletoe

Angry Birds Comics Vol. 4: Fly Off The Handle

Ascender Vol. 1: The Haunted Galaxy

A Sparrow's Roar

A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes

BAGS (or a story thereof)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight The Deluxe Edition

Ben 10 Vol. 2: For Science!

Big Black: Stand at Attica

Bill & Ted Save the Universe

Black Badge Vol. 2

Black Ghost Apple Factory

Black Heart Billy

Black Order: The Warmasters Of Thanos

Black Panther And The Agents Of Wakanda Vol. 1: Eye Of The Storm

Bloom County: Best Read on the Throne

Blue

Bodie Troll

Bolivar Eats New York: A Discovery Adventure

Borderlands Vol. 3: Tannis and the Vault

Bottled

BOY-1

British Ice

Brooklyn Animal Control

Brooklyn Dreams

Brutal Nature

Bubba Ho-Tep and the Cosmic Blood-Suckers

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chosen Ones #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Every Generation #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Legacy Edition: Book One

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vol. 2

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vol. 3

Cable by Gerry Duggan Vol. 1

Calamity Jane: The Calamitous Life of Martha Jane Cannary, 1852–1903

Canto and the Clockwork Fairies

Captain Stupendous

Capture Creatures

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

Cartoon Network: Super Secret Crisis War!: Codename Kids Next Door #1

Cartoon Network: Super Secret Crisis War!: Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends #1

Cartoon Network All-Star Omnibus

Charles M. Schulz' Lucy

Charles M. Schulz's Linus

Children of Aramar

Clyde

Cobb: Off the Leash

Code Word: Geronimo

Colony

Come Again

Contropussy

Conversation Vol. 1

Cosmoknights

Crater XV

Crawl To Me

Crazy is the New Normal





(Image credit: Image Comics)

Criminal Vol. 1: Coward

Cryptics Vol. 1

Crysis: Collected Edition

Cry Yourself to Sleep

Darkness Visible Vol. 1

Deadlands: Dead Man's Hand

Dear Beloved Stranger

Deep Breaths

Delayed Replays

Delta 13

Depressed Cat

Descendants: Fright at the Museum

Descendants: Twisted Field Trip

Devil Tales

Dexter's Laboratory Classics Vol. 2

Diabolical Summer

Diamond Island

Dick Tracy: Dead or Alive

Dinosaurs Attack

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: The Salmon of Doubt Vol. 1

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: The Salmon of Doubt Vol. 2

DODO

Donald and Mickey: The Big Fat Flat Blot Plot

Donald and Mickey: The Magic Kingdom Collection

Donald and Mickey: The Walt Disney Showcase Collection

Donald and Mickey: Treasure Archipelago

Donald and Mickey: Treasure Menace in Venice

Donald Duck: Nest of the Demonbirds

Donald Duck: Timeless Tales Vol. 1

Donald Quest: Hammer of Magic

Doublecross: More or Less

Dragon Age Vol. 1

Dragonlance: The Legend of Huma

Dragonlance Chronicles Vol. 1: Dragons of Autumn Twilight

Dragonlance Classics Vol. 1

Dragonlance Legends: Time of the Twins

Dragon Puncher Vol. 2: Dragon Puncher Island

Dread Gods

Drew and Jot Vol. 1: Dueling Doodles

Drifter Vol. 1: Out of the Night

DuckTales: Imposters and Interns

DuckTales: Mischief and Miscreants

DuckTales: Monsters and Mayhem

Dungeons & Dragons: Legends of Baldur's Gate

Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt Vol. 2: Exile

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Sun Vol. 1: Ianto's Tomb

Duo Star Racers #1

Eat, and Love Yourself

Empire: Uprising Vol. 1

Empire Vol. 1

Enemy of the People: A Cartoonist's Journey

Every Girl is the End of the World for Me

Family Man

Far Arden

Fatale Vol. 1: Death Chases Me

Feeble Attempts

Femme Magnifique: 10 Magnificent Women Who Changed the World

Fence: Rivals

Fiction House: From Pulps to Panels

Fingerprints

Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds #1

Firefly Legacy Edition Book One

Firefly Legacy Edition Book Two

Folklords

Four Women

FX2: The Lost Land

G.I. Joe: America's Elite - Disavowed Vol. 1

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Complete Silence

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Sierra Muerte

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Silent Option

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Snake Eyes: The Origin

G.I. Joe: Cobra

G.I. Joe: Cobra: Oktober Guard

G.I. Joe: Cobra #3: Cobra II - Fangs

G.I. Joe: Cobra #4: Cobra II - Cold-Blooded

G.I. Joe: Cobra Civil War - G.I Joe Vol. 1

G.I. Joe: Cobra Command Vol. 1

G.I. Joe: Cobra - The Last Laugh

G.I. Joe: Silent Interlude 30th Anniversary Edition

G.I. Joe: The Fall of G.I. Joe

G.I. Joe / Transformers Vol. 2

G.I. Joe 2: Movie Prequel - Retaliation

G.I. Joe Vol. 1

G.I. Joe vs. The Six Million Dollar Man

Garfield: Garzilla

Garfield: Homecoming

Garfield: Search for Pooky

Garfield: Snack Pack Vol. 2

Garfield: The Monday That Wouldn't End

Garfield: Trouble in Paradise

Get Jiro!

Ghosted in L.A. Vol. 1

Ghosts: Classic Monsters of Pre-Code Horror Comics

Ghost Tree

Giant Days: Early Registration

Giant Days: Where Women Glow and Men Plunder #1

Giant Days Vol. 9

Giantkillers

Gideon Falls Vol. 1: The Black Barn

Girl On Film

Godzilla: Rulers of Earth Vol. 2

Godzilla: Rulers of Earth Vol. 3

Goldie Vance Vol. 4

Goosebumps: Horrors of the Witch House

Great Pacific #1 - #6

Grendel: Devil's Odyssey #1

Grendel: Devil's Odyssey #2

Gunnerkrigg Court Vol. 6: Dissolve

Gutwrencher

Halo: Initiation #1 - #3

Hap And Leonard: Savage Season

Happiness Will Follow

Heavy Vinyl Vol. 2: Y2K-O!

(Image credit: DC)

Hellblazer: Annual #1

Hellblazer #1 - #300

Her Bark & Her Bite

Hex Vet: The Flying Surgery

Hex Vet: Witches in Training

Highwayman

His Dream of the Skyland: The Walled City Trilogy: Book One

Home Time: Book One

Horror By Heck

Horrorcide

House Amok

Hyde

I Am A Number

I Am Going To Be Small

I Moved to Los Angeles to Work in Animation

Impossible Inc.

Incredible Change-Bots: Two Point Something Something

Iron Sky

Irredeemable Premier Vol. 5

iZombie #1 - #28

J. Scott Campbell’s Danger Girl: 20th Anniversary!

Jackboot & Ironheel

James Patterson's Witch & Wizard Vol. 1: Battle for Shadowland

Jem and the Holograms: IDW 20/20

Jim Henson's Down at Fraggle Rock

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Coronation Vol. 2

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Shortcuts

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Under the Spell

Jim Henson's Storyteller: Fairies

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: A Discovery Adventure

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal Artist Tribute

Jim Henson's The Power of the Dark Crystal Vol. 2

Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts #1 - #4

Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts #2

Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts #3

Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts #4

Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Sirens

Jingle Belle: The Homemades’ Tale

Joe Hill's The Cape

Joyride Vol. 3

Junction True

Jungle Girls

Just Beyond Vol. 1: The Scare School

Kid Lobotomy Vol. 1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

King In Black (2020-) #1 and #2

King of Nowhere #1 - #4

Korgi: Short Tails

Korgi Vol. 1: Sprouting Wings

Lodger

Lone Racer

Long Distance

Look Back and Laugh

Lost Dogs

Lost Planet

Lou Cameron's Unsleeping Dead

Love Addict: Confessions of a Serial Dater

Love Song

Lower Regions

Lower Regions: Defense of the West Gate

Lowlifes

Lucifer (2015-2017) #1 - #19

Lucifer #1 - #75

Lucille

Lumberjanes Vol. 15

Luna The Vampire Vol. 1: Grumpy Space

Lupus

Magica De Spell Giant Halloween Hex

Mars Attacks: The Human Condition

Mars Attacks Popeye

Mega Collection

Memory Collectors

Mickey's Craziest Adventures

Mickey and Donald's Christmas Parade

Mickey Mouse: 90th Anniversary Collection

Mickey Mouse: Fire Eye of Atlantis

Mickey Mouse: The Quest for the Missing Memories

Mickey Mouse: Timeless Tales Vol. 1

Mickey Mouse Shorts Season One Vol. 1

Mickey Mouse Vol. 1: The Mysterious Crystal Ball

Micrographica

Micronauts Vol. 1

(Image credit: Boom! Studios/IDW Publishing)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 - #5

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #52

Mini Comic Collection

Mirror of Love

Monocyte

Monster Motors

Moving Pictures

Mummies!: Classic Monsters of Pre-Code Horror Comics

Napoleon Dynamite: Impeach Pedro

Narcos #3

Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere

New World

Night Moves

Night Owl Society

Nuclear Winter Vol. 2

Orphan Black: Crazy Science #1

Our Expanding Universe

Over the Garden Wall: Hollow Town

Pandora's Legacy

Paranormal Activity: The Search for Katie

Peanuts Vol. 9

Penny Nichols

Persephone

Petals

Phantom Jack: The Nowhere Man Agenda

Pinocchio Vampire Slayer and the Vampire Zoo

Pirate Penguin vs. Ninja Chicken Vol. 1

Pizzeria Kamikaze

Planet of the Apes: Ursus

Planet of the Apes After the Fall Omnibus

Planet of the Apes Archive Vol. 3: Quest for the Planet of the Apes

Plate Tectonics: An Illustrated Memoir

Please Release

Powerpuff Girls: Homecoming

Powerpuff Girls: Power Up My Mojo

Powerpuff Girls Super Smash-Up Vol. 1

Preacher #1 - #66

Prison Ship

Pterodactyl Hunters in the Gilded City

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown!

Radio Delley

Ragnarök: The Breaking of Helheim #6 (of 6)

Red Panda & Moon Bear

Red Range: A Wild Western Adventure

Regards From Serbia

Regular Show: 25 Years Later

Regular Show: Comic Conned

Regular Show: The Meatening

Renée

Return of the Dapper Men

RoboCop: Citizens Arrest

Rocky and Bullwinkle Classics Vol. 1: Star Billing

ROM: Cold Fire, Hot War

Ronin Island Vol. 2

RuinWorld: Eye for an Eye

Run Wild

Saban's Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1

Saban's Go Go Power Rangers Vol. 2

Saban's Go Go Power Rangers Vol. 3

Sachs & Violens

Samurai Executioner Vol. 1: When the Demon Knife Weeps

Samurai Executioner Vol. 2: Two Bodies, Two Minds

Samurai Executioner Vol. 3: The Hell Stick

Samurai Jack: Tales of the Wandering Warrior

Sanpaku

Satellite Falling

Sax Rohmer's Dope

Scarlett's Strike Force

Second Thoughts

Secret Battles of Genghis Khan

Sherlock Holmes: The Seven-Per-Cent Solution

Silent Hill: Among the Damned

Silent Hill: Paint it Black

Silent Hill: The Grinning Man

Silent Hill: Three Bloody Tales

SLAM!: The Next Jam

Smooth Criminals Vol. 2

Snake Tales!

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Snoopy: A Beagle of Mars

Something is Killing the Children #9

Something Monstrous

Sons of Chaos

Sounds of Your Name

Spacebat and the Fugitives Vol. 1: Tacos at the End of the World

Sparrowhawk

Spooky & The Strange Tales: Monster Inn

Star Trek: IDW 20/20

Star Trek: New Visions Vol. 5

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Facsimile Edition

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror

Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken

Star Trek: Voyager: Mirrors and Smoke

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2020-) #1 - #3

Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren (2019-2020)

Star Wars: Vader - Dark Visions (2019)

Strange Skies Over East Berlin

Superf*ckers

Supermarket

Super Patriotic Heroes

Super Spy

Super Spy: The Lost Dossiers

Super Tokyoland

Super Weird Heroes Vol. 1: Outrageous But Real

Surfside Girls Book One: The Secret of Danger Point

Swallow Me Whole

Swamp Monsters

Swamp Thing (1982-1996): Annual

Swamp Thing (1982-1996): Annual #2

Swamp Thing (1982-1996): Annual #7

Swamp Thing (1982-1996) #43 - #171

Swamp Thing (2000-2001) #1 - #20

Sword of Ages

T.H.U.N.D.E.R. Agents Classics Vol. 1

T.H.U.N.D.E.R. Agents Vol. 1

Tales of Woodsman Pete

Tangled: The Series: Adventure is Calling

Tangled: The Series: Hair-Raising Adventures

Tarzan Archives: The Joe Kubert Years Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Allies & Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Amazing Adventures Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Animated Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black & White Classics Vol. 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bodycount

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: IDW 20/20

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Macro Series

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutanimals

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Ultimate B&W Collection Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / Usagi Yojimbo

That Salty Air

The Adventures of Augusta Wind Vol. 2: The Last Story

The Best of Rocketeer Adventures: Funko Edition

The Bojeffries Saga

The Cape: Fallen

The Complete Voodoo Vol. 1

The EC Archives: Shock SuspenStories Vol. 1

The EC Archives: Tales from the Crypt Vol. 1

The EC Archives: The Vault of Horror Vol. 1

The EC Archives: Two-Fisted Tales Vol. 1

The EC Archives: Weird Science Vol. 1

The Fun Family

The Highest House

The Infinite Loop Vol. 2: Nothing But The Truth

The Jekyll Island Chronicles Vol. 1: A Machine Age War

The King

The Kingdom of the Dwarfs

The Lab

The Last Unicorn

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol. 3: Century

The Leg

The Life Eaters

The Limbo Lounge

The Little Book of Knowledge: Heavy Metal

The Little Book of Knowledge: New Hollywood

The Little Book of Knowledge: Tattoos

The Man Who Came Down the Attic Stairs

The Man Who Loved Breasts

The March of the Crabs

The March of the Crabs Vol. 3: The Revolution of the Crabs

The October Faction: Deadly Season

The October Faction: Supernatural Dreams

The October Faction Vol. 2

The Powerpuff Girls: The Time Tie

The Quest of Ewilan Vol. 1: From One World to Another

The Red Star Vol. 1

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The Rocketeer: High-Flying Adventures

The Rocketeer: Hollywood Horror

The Rocketeer At War!

The Saga of the Swamp Thing (1982-1996) #1 - #19

The Three Rooms in Valerie's Head

The Ticking

The Transformers: Best of the UK: City of Fear

The Transformers: The IDW Collection Vol. 2

The Troll King

The Unknown Anti-War Comics!

The X-Files: Case Files Vol. 1

The X-Files: JFK Disclosure

The X-Files: Origins

The X-Files Vol. 1: Revival

Three Fingers

Tim Ginger

Too Cool to Be Forgotten

Torpedo Vol. 2

Transformers: Autocracy Trilogy

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel: From Cybertron with Love

Transformers: Death of Optimus Prime

Transformers: Distant Stars

Transformers: Drift: Empire of Stone

Transformers: Optimus Prime Vol. 2

Transformers: Prime - The Orion Pax Saga

Transformers: Punishment

Transformers: Redemption

Transformers: Redemption of the Dinobots

Transformers: Regeneration One Vol. 3

Transformers: Robots in Disguise: A New Mission

Transformers: Robots In Disguise (2011-2016) Vol. 6

Transformers: Robots In Disguise (2011-2016) Vol. 7

Transformers: Robots In Disguise (2011-2016) Vol. 8

Transformers: Salvation

Transformers: The Wreckers Saga

Transformers: Titans Return Collection

Transformers: Unicron

Transformers (2010-2011) Vol. 1: For All Mankind

Transformers Classics Vol. 2

Transformers Drift: Origins & Empires

Transformers Windblade: The Last City

Uncle Scrooge: My First Millions

Uncle Scrooge: The Cursed Cell Phone

Uncle Scrooge: The World of Ideas

Uncle Scrooge Vol. 2: The Grand Canyon Conquest

Undeleted Scenes

Underwhere

Underwire

Unlikely

Van Helsing's Night Off

Voyage to the Deep

Walt Disney's Comics and Stories Vault Vol. 1

Walt Disney's Comics and Stories Vol. 1: The Persistence of Mickey

Winterworld

Winterworld: Better Angels, Colder Hearts

Winterworld Vol. 1: La Niña

Wizzywig

Wynonna Earp: Bad Day at Black Rock

Wynonna Earp: Season Zero

Wynonna Earp Vol. 1: Homecoming

Zodiac Starforce #1 - #4

