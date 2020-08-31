New on Amazon Prime (September 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

Need to get the most out of your Prime account? We've got everything new on Amazon Prime in September, all just a scroll away.
Undoubtedly the highlight this month for many is The Boys season 2. But wait, there's something you should know! Only the first three episodes are out on September 4. From then, it releases weekly. We'll have the full deets on GamesRadar+ very soon.
Elsewhere, Utopia is getting a US reboot. The sci-fi apocalyptic thriller has its first season arriving later in the month. What's the deal with that comic book anyway?
Beyond that, we've got the full list of what's new on Amazon this September: all the movies, shows, and documentaries you could wish for, from classics, to horrors, and indie darlings. Check them out now! (First, we have the U.S. list, followed by U.K.)
New on Amazon Prime: September 1
- 1/1
- 1 Million Happy Nows
- A Birder’s Guide to Everything
- Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game
- Addicted to Fresno
- Alex Cross
- American Dragons
- Bachelor Lions
- Barney Thomson
- Beach Party
- Bewitched
- Big Time
- Bitter Melon
- Bully
- C.O.G.
- Carrington
- Casino Royale
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Dark Matter
- De-Lovely
- Defense of the Realm
- Die, Monster, Die!
- Don’t Talk to Irene
- Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine
- Eaten By Lions
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy Within
- Extreme Justice
- Face 2 Face
- Gas-s-s-s
- I’d Like to Be Alone Now
- I’m Not Here
- Kart Racer
- Kramer Vs. Kramer
- Lakeview Terrace
- Lord Love a Duck
- Man of La Mancha
- Microbe and Gasoline
- Miss Nobody
- Muscle Beach Party
- Music Within
- No Way to Live
- Patriots Day
- Rambo
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sex and the City 2
- Slash
- Slow Burn
- Snapshots
- Sunlight Jr.
- The Bank Job
- The Billion Dollar Hobo
- The Birdcage
- The Dunning Man
- The Festival
- The Go-Getters
- The Graduate
- The Hanoi Hilton
- The Haunted Palace
- The House on Carroll Street
- The Last House on the Left
- The Mechanic
- The Ring Thing
- The Video Dead
- The Visitors
- The Weight of Water
- The White Bus
- The Woods
- The Yes Men
- To Keep the Light
- The Turkey Bowl
- Twice-Told Tales
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
- Warrior Road
- Weather Girl
- What Children Do
- What If It Works?
- Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
- Yongary: Monster From The Deep
- Zoom
New on Amazon Prime: September 2
- Hell on The Border
New on Amazon Prime: September 4
- Dino Dana The Movie
- The Boys season 2 (episodes 1-3)
New on Amazon Prime: September 16
- Blackbird
New on Amazon Prime: September 18
- All In: The Fight for Democracy
- Gemini Man
New on Amazon Prime: September 22
- The Addams Family
New on Amazon Prime: September 25
- Judy
- Utopia season 1
New on Amazon Prime: September 28
- Force of Nature
- Inherit the Viper
New on Amazon Prime: September 29
- Trauma Center
New on Amazon Prime UK
- Beautiful Creatures – August 2
- The Switch – August 3
- Land of the Lost – August 6
- Official Secrets – August 7
- The Wedding Singer – August 9
- The Meg – August 14
- You’ve Got Mail – August 14
- The Last Samurai – August 15
- No Strings Attached – August 16
- Gone in Sixty Seconds – August 20
- Chemical Hearts – August 21
- Gravity – August 21
- Stargirl – August 21
- War Horse – August 23
- 13 Going On 30 – August 23
- Under World Franchise – August 24
- Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets – August 24
- What A Girl Wants – August 27
- Magic Mike XXL – August 28
- Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys – August 28
- How To Be Single – August 31
- The Notebook – August 31