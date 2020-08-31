New on Amazon Prime (September 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

Need to get the most out of your Prime account? We've got everything new on Amazon Prime in September, all just a scroll away.

Undoubtedly the highlight this month for many is The Boys season 2. But wait, there's something you should know! Only the first three episodes are out on September 4. From then, it releases weekly. We'll have the full deets on GamesRadar+ very soon.

Elsewhere, Utopia is getting a US reboot. The sci-fi apocalyptic thriller has its first season arriving later in the month. What's the deal with that comic book anyway?

Beyond that, we've got the full list of what's new on Amazon this September: all the movies, shows, and documentaries you could wish for, from classics, to horrors, and indie darlings. Check them out now! (First, we have the U.S. list, followed by U.K.)

New on Amazon Prime: September 1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Birder’s Guide to Everything

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game

Addicted to Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

Barney Thomson

Beach Party

Bewitched

Big Time

Bitter Melon

Bully

C.O.G.

Carrington

Casino Royale

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Dark Matter

De-Lovely

Defense of the Realm

Die, Monster, Die!

Don’t Talk to Irene

Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine

Eaten By Lions

Employee of the Month

Enemy Within

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face

Gas-s-s-s

I’d Like to Be Alone Now

I’m Not Here

Kart Racer

Kramer Vs. Kramer

Lakeview Terrace

Lord Love a Duck

Man of La Mancha

Microbe and Gasoline

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party

Music Within

No Way to Live

Patriots Day

Rambo

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Slash

Slow Burn

Snapshots

Sunlight Jr.

The Bank Job

The Billion Dollar Hobo

The Birdcage

The Dunning Man

The Festival

The Go-Getters

The Graduate

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House on Carroll Street

The Last House on the Left

The Mechanic

The Ring Thing

The Video Dead

The Visitors

The Weight of Water

The White Bus

The Woods

The Yes Men

To Keep the Light

The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Warrior Road

Weather Girl

What Children Do

What If It Works?

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?

Yongary: Monster From The Deep

Zoom

New on Amazon Prime: September 2

Hell on The Border

New on Amazon Prime: September 4

Dino Dana The Movie

The Boys season 2 (episodes 1-3)

New on Amazon Prime: September 16

Blackbird

New on Amazon Prime: September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Gemini Man

New on Amazon Prime: September 22

The Addams Family

New on Amazon Prime: September 25

Judy

Utopia season 1

New on Amazon Prime: September 28

Force of Nature

Inherit the Viper

New on Amazon Prime: September 29

Trauma Center

