New Nintendo Switch controller could be on the horizon

A new Nintendo Switch controller could be on the way, according to newly-filed FCC documents.

As first reported by VGC earlier today on September 17, it appears as though Nintendo is gearing up to launch another controller for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's filings to the FCC referenced a "game controller," and requested that details of the new device itself be kept secret for up to six months from now.

What's intriguing is that the controller has a manufacturer number of HAC-043, which confirms it to be related to the Nintendo Switch (all Switch-related hardware carries the HAC prefix). Nintendo has requested that all pictures, diagrams, and instruction manuals for the controller be kept hidden by the FCC.

As VGC rightly notes, this is a similar approach Nintendo used prior to the reveal of the SNES controller, which it originally filed for with the FCC in August 2019. There's precedence here, therefore, for Nintendo submitting a brand new controller for release through the FCC.

As for what this controller could be, Nintendo is playing their cards close to their chest with this one. At least it's clear that Nintendo plans to unveil the new controller at some point over the next six months from now, as the new FCC filing clearly indicates. Perhaps, like the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, Nintendo is eyeing a similar revision for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

