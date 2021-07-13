New Netflix thriller to star Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons

Netflix has picked up Windfall, a new thriller starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons.

The movie is described as a Hitchcockian thriller and it will follow a couple who arrive at their vacation home to find it's been robbed. Deadline reports that the streamer secured the movie in a major 8-figure dollar deal. It wrapped filming earlier this year.

Charlie McDowell will direct. He's previously helmed The One I Love, a comedy thriller starring Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss, and The Discovery, a Netflix sci-fi flick starring Rooney Mara alongside Segel and Plemons. And, as Collins is McDowell's real-life fiancee, it's safe to say he works well with all his most recent cast members. Segel also worked with McDowell to develop the story, and all three lead actors are on board as producers.

Best known for his lead role in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Segel has also starred in comedy movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall , Friends with Benefits , and The Muppets . He's also set to star in Josephine Decker's next movie, The Sky is Everywhere, which will be released on Apple TV Plus.

Collins, meanwhile, has teamed up with Netflix on a number of recent projects – she plays the lead role in the comedy drama series Emily in Paris and season 2 is currently filming in France. She also starred in the Oscar-nominated movie Mank alongside Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfriend, and Charles Dance.

As for Plemmons, he was last seen in Judas and the Black Messiah and he's also had roles in Game Night , The Irishman , and I'm Thinking of Ending Things. He's currently filming Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and he appears in Disney's Jungle Cruise, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which arrives in theaters on July 30.

Windfall is one of several original movies in the pipeline for Netflix, such as the upcoming pandemic comedy The Bubble and the sci-fi drama Spaceman , starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano.