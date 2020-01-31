Welcome to GamesRadar's picks for the best new Netflix movies and shows you can watch right now! Every week, our team goes through what's new on Netflix and picks the very best to feature on this updating list.

From serial killer dramas to fantasy epics, these are the best new Netflix movies and shows to watch right now. Now, let's get streaming!

Bojack Horseman season 6 Part 2 (31st January)

Are you ready for Bojack Horseman to end? Well, ready or not, the show's finale is here. Will the world's most beloved alcoholic horse get a happy ending? Or will his past misdeeds catch up with him? We can't wait to find out.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 (24th January)

Available: Worldwide

All hail the queen. Sabrina's back again, and the latest batch of episodes see the witch heading to Hell to save her partner, Nick Scratch. If you're yet to give Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a watch, then now's the opportune moment as season 3 has received rave reviews – the best yet for the Greendale-set show.

Sex Education season 2 (17th January)

Available: Worldwide

Being a teenager's hard enough – let alone when your mother's a sex therapist. Sex Education was a surprisingly refreshing hit for Netflix, and the second season is as thoughtful, honest, and awkward as the first. Asa Butterfield's Otis and Emma Mackey's Maeve are both back, so expect more will they/won't they drama at Moordale Secondary School.

The Master (14th January)

Available: US

Joaquin Phoenix has been picking up awards chatter for Joker, yet arguably the actor's best performance remains playing Freddie Quell in The Master. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the movie centres on Phoenix's traumatised Second World War veteran who gets indoctrinated into a cult, let by Phillip C. Hoffman's charismatic Lancaster Dodd. The Master caused controversy thanks to its obvious parallels to Scientology – nad if you're a Phoenix fan then seek this out.

The Evil Dead (10th January)

Available: US

One of the greatest cult movies of all time, The Evil Dead is an almost perfect B-movie horror. Written and directed by Sam Raimi, the first instalment in the series is a bonafide classic that launched a series still beloved by cinephiles and shot both Raimi and actor Bruce Campbell's into stardom.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (1st January)

Available: UK, US

Amazon may have The Lord of the Rings TV series coming to their streaming service, but Netflix still has Peter Jackson's iconic movies. While, ideally, you should watch the Extended Editions, sometimes you just don't have time (each movie runs for around four hours) and the theatrical versions on Netflix are still wonderful, rounded masterpieces that deserve to be watched time and time again.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1st January)

Available: US

Matt Damon plays the talented, and baby-faced, Tom Ripley in Anthony Minghella's excellent adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel. However, the real highlight of the movie is Jude Law, who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the jealous, charming Dickie Greenleaf.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 (1st January)

Available: US

Quentin Tarantino borrows liberally from the martial arts movies of the past in Kill Bill, a revenge thriller in which Uma Thurman's The Bride wants to – aptly enough – kill the horrible, murderous bill. Both volumes are new on Netflix, and both are worth checking out before watching Tarantino's Oscar-contender Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Inception (1st January)

Available: US

Christopher Nolan returns later this year with Tenet. Yet, almost exactly 10 years ago, the director released his masterpiece: Inception. The movie, which has become synonymous with any discussion about dreams within dreams, took the box-office by storm, and won over our team so much that we named it the best movie of the 2010s.

Dracula (January 1st)

Available: US

Produced by the BBC, Dracula – created by Sherlock showrunners Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat – is an updated retelling of the iconic Dracula story. Claes Bang plays the eponymous, terrifying bloodsucker in this familiar yet fresh story of the world's most famous vampire.