6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's the weekend, and you know what that means: we're here to help you figure out what to watch on your days off. There are plenty of new additions on all your favorite streamers, so there's no shortage of choice, from new bingeable series to the perfect movies for a Saturday night at home. If you've got a movie night planned, try Eric André's latest flick Bad Trip on Netflix if you fancy a laugh. Or, if it's action you're after, go for Godzilla on HBO Max. Call Me By Your Name is on Amazon Prime in the UK, too, if you want to escape to the Italian sunshine via your TV screen.

As for TV shows, The Irregulars on Netflix puts a new twist on the Sherlock Holmes stories, while Amazon Prime's Invincible and Solar Opposites season 2 will provide you with your dose of adult animation. And, as always, if you need more viewing inspiration, we've got plenty more extensive streaming guides – check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and the best shows on Amazon Prime .

The Irregulars – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix's upcoming Sherlock Holmes-inspired series The Irregulars puts a new spin on the well-loved tales. In Conan Doyle's original stories, the Irregulars were a group of scrappy street boys employed by Holmes as agents. In this version – which adds a supernatural twist – they're fully fleshed-out characters with backstories, and two of the five are girls. Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes is Sherlock Holmes (you can read our sister publication SFX Magazine 's interview with him here ), while The Witcher's Royce Pierreson is Dr Watson.

Invincible – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

This superhero comedy is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, who co-created The Walking Dead comic. The adult animated series follows Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), the son of the most powerful superhero on Earth, Omni-Man, AKA Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons). After Mark's 17th birthday, he starts to develop his own powers – but his father is there to help him learn how to handle them. The ensemble voice cast also includes Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, and Seth Rogen.

Bad Trip – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Eric André and Lil Rel Howery star in this road trip comedy, playing two best friends traveling from Florida to New York City so one of them can confess his love for his high school crush (Michaela Conlin), all the while being chased by the other's criminal sister (Tiffany Haddish), whose car they have stolen for the trip. The movie is filmed using hidden cameras and, if André's previous work is anything to go by, we can expect surreal comedy and absurd situations.

Solar Opposites season 2 – Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US

Watch today: Hulu

Season 2 of the adult animation from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has dropped on Hulu. Solar Opposites follows a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America – but they can't agree whether this is awful or awesome. The ensemble voice cast includes big names like Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, and Jason Mantzoukas. The new season consists of eight episodes, and the season premiere sees the Solar Opposites travel to London, where they meet other aliens living on Earth.

Godzilla – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max prices

With Godzilla vs. Kong releasing in theaters and on HBO Max next week, there's no better time to catch up on the Monsterverse. The movie follows a soldier (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who attempts to return to his family while caught in the crossfire of an ancient rivalry between Godzilla and two parasitic monsters known as MUTOs (that's Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism, for the uninitiated). Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, Sally Hawkins, and Bryan Cranston also star, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story helmer Gareth Edwards directed.

Call Me By Your Name – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman, Call Me By Your Name stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. Set in northern Italy during the summer of 1983, this coming of age romantic drama chronicles the angsty, passionate relationship between 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet), and Oliver (Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate-student assistant to Elio's father (Michael Stuhlbarg), an archaeology professor. If nothing else, you can live vicariously through this movie and pretend you've escaped somewhere sunny for the weekend.