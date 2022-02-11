6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Peacock movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week, another batch of new shows and movies on streaming services around the world. This week, Disenchantment returns to Netflix. The animation has legions of fans, and if you're an avid Simpsons-watcher, then it's definitely one to check out. There are now four seasons, which means there's a whole lot to binge.

Also of note: The Book of Boba Fett has come to an end, and the finale is well worth catching up on. There's also Marry Me on Peacock, a rom-com that's sure to be a hit if you're looking to lose yourself in a fantasy romance pre-Valentine's Day. similarly, Love is Blind is back on Netflix – a reality show with a slightly different spin. For all our streaming recommendations, scroll on!

Disenchantment – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Disenchantment, from Futurama and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, is back for a fourth season. The animated satirical fantasy sitcom follows Bean, the 19-year-old rebellious yet kindhearted princess of Dreamland, her elf companion Elfo, and her own “personal demon” named Luci. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, Maurice LaMarche, and Sharon Horgan. The first episode, titled “Love is Hell,” was written by Simpsons writer Bill Odenkirk, and will follow Bean’s new life as Queen of Dreamland. All 10 episodes of the new season are now streaming on Netflix.

I Want You Back – Prime Video

Available:

Watch now: Prime Video

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate play two heartbroken thirty-somethings in Amazon’s I Want You Back. Overcome with the fear of being alone forever, Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) plot to get their exes back by ruining their new relationships. The cast also includes Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto, Pete Davidson, and Scott Eastwood. The film is directed by Jason Orley, who also directed the Machine Gun Kelley and Sydney Sweeney-led comedy Big Time Adolescence. I Want You Back is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The Book of Boba Fett finale – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The Book of Boba Fett wraps up with a bang in its season finale, which finally ties up all those dangling plot threads. The fight with the Pykes is coming to a head, and the violence has come to Fett's doorstep. Luckily, he has his allies to help him in the struggle. Expect an all-out war on the streets of Tatooine in episode 7 – and when you're done, check out our guide to The Mandalorian season 3 for more on what's to come from the galaxy far, far away.

Marry Me – Peacock

Available: US

Watch today: Peacock

Marry Me is a return to the classic rom-coms of yore, with Jennifer Lopez playing Kat Valdez, a popstar who discovers her fiancé is cheating on her. She picks a stranger in the crowd holding a "marry me" sign to – you guessed it – marry. How's that for a meet-cute? Owen Wilson co-stars as Charlie the sign-holder. In the US, the movie is available to stream on Peacock now, and it's playing in theaters worldwide.

Inventing Anna – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The new Netflix drama tells the story of famous SoHo scammer Anna Delvey, who was convicted of multiple counts of grand larceny in 2019. Julia Garner plays the Russian-German fraudster, who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress from 2013-2017 while living in New York City. The series is told through the eyes of a journalist named Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) who sets out to investigate the real Anna Delvey. Inventing Anna, created by Shonda Rhimes, is based on the viral New York magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

Love is Blind – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix



The Netflix reality show with a twist is back for season 2. In this dating series, contestants don't actually get to look at each other in the first stage. That means connections have to be formed solely on personality, not appearance. After finally meeting, the contestants get engaged, jet off on holiday, live in apartments together, then finally reach the altar – where it's make or break. The series arrives on Netflix in weekly drops, which means five episodes come this week, then four next week, then the finale a week later.