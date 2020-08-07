6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this August weekend

While lockdown begins to ease up in many parts of the world, there are still plenty of people wanting to keep themselves to themselves and stick inside with a good TV show or movie. To those people, we say, "Right on!" And we're here to help with a few streaming suggestions – including new movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime. And if you want more streaming recommendations, check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching. Enjoy!

An American Pickle – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: HBO Max US/Cinemas UK

Get ready to laugh. Seth Rogen's new comedy An American Pickle is available in the US on HBO Max, and it's well worth giving a watch this weekend. Light-hearted and good-natured – it's just what the world needs right now. The movie centres on a man (played by Rogen) who has been perfectly frozen in pickle brine, only to awake in 2020 Brooklyn where his great-grandson (also Rogen) lives alone and develops apps. Yes, it's a silly premise, yet this one's surprisingly heart-warming as well.

Howard – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

You may not know Howard Ashman's name, but you will know his music. The extremely talented lyricist penned songs for The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, single-handedly helping the Disney Renaissance take flight. However, in 1991, Ashman died due to complications with HIV. This series explores both his work and his life, and is well worth watching if you're interested in the man behind the music.

Dogville – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Canal+)

Available: UK

Dogville is a remarkable movie. Lars von Trier directs Nicole Kidman, who plays Grace, a woman on the run from gangsters. She ends up in a small town and befriends one of the locals. Soon, the men start to make moves on Grace, and the other women look on jealously and begin to pick holes in her. Things escalate and escalate as Dogville slowly becomes a powerful, hard-to-watch story about a callous small village. What's perhaps most impressive is how the entire thing is filmed on a stage with only chalk lines drawn on the floor to represent walls and other things. While almost three hours long, Dogville is a must-watch for cinephiles.

Hellboy – Amazon

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

The 2004 Hellboy was peak Guillermo del Toro: fantastical mystical beasts, witty quips, highly detailed production design – and Hell. Based on the beloved Dark Horse comics, Hellboy follows our titular anti-hero, played to perfection by Ron Perlman, as he works to keep the world safe from paranormal threats. He has a whole team of misfits behind him, known as the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense. And yes, it really is as cool as it sounds. Join us in streaming it this weekend to collectively wiping our minds of the 2018 monstrosity.

Peanut Butter Falcon – Amazon

(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

Available: US

Zak (Zach Gottsagen), a 22-year-old with Down syndrome, dreams of being a professional wrestler. The only thing standing in his way is the nursing home he lives in, so naturally, he hatches a plan to escape. He soon finds himself lost and runs into Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a troubled fisherman who will become an unlikely companion. It’s not often an actor with Down syndrome is given a starring role, and Peanut Butter Falcon proves that it’s high time that changes. It’s a heartwarming movie that will leave you wrapped in a warm hug, essential viewing for a weekend avoiding the lockdown blues.

Twilight – Netflix

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Available: UK

You’ve waited long enough – the entire Twilight Saga is now available to watch on Netflix so your weekend is pretty much sorted. Based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn parts one and two make for the perfect teenage-vampire-yearning film festival. The Twilight movies shot Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Pattinson to fame in 2008 and have secured a life-long fanbase. If you’ve never witnessed R-Patz glittery torso in the first movie, now’s the time.