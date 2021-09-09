New Midnight Mass trailer teases Netflix's new, sinister series

Another trailer for Midnight Mass is here, and it teases a sinister new Netflix series from The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan.

The atmospheric trailer introduces us to Hamish Linklater's mysterious priest, Father Paul, who arrives unexpectedly to the isolated Crockett Island. Strange things – or are they miracles? – begin to occur, stirring up some zealous religious feelings, but all is not as it seems. "Be not afraid," the trailer tells us, but it's hard not to be when the creepy music starts ratcheting up the intensity.

The series will also feature a character named Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), described as "a disgraced young man," whose return to the community increases tensions. In the trailer, Riley seems to be struggling with guilt, referring to "what I did," and seeing the terrifying-looking figure of a dead woman in his bedroom – which is ominous enough.

Along with Linklater and Gilford, the cast includes Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Matt Biedel, Crystal Balint, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Rahul Abburi, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Kristin Lehman, Louis Oliver, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Igby Rigney, and Michael Trucco.

Midnight Mass isn't the only Netflix project on the way from Flanagan, either. He's co-developing an adaptation of There's Something Killing the Children with Trevor Macy, based on the comic book series of the same name by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. There's also The Midnight Club, based on Christopher Pike's horror novels, which already has a cast.

Midnight Mass arrives this September 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.