New Lost Planet 2 trailer teases tomorrow's release

Every environment, weapon, Akrid, and vital suit are glimpsed in Capcom's launch trailer

Lost Planet 2 is on shelves tomorrow, May 11th, and to remind us of that, Capcom has released a new trailer titled "Kill Big." Indeed, there are a lot of big things to kill in Lost Planet 2, as well as big things to kill them with.

The new trailer shows off jungle, snow, and space environments, and a lot of blowing stuff up. If you're on the fence, this trailer is a pretty great summary ofour review's take on the game:

"Fast, frenetic, and frequently spectacular in scale, Lost Planet 2 will do the job if you have an itchy destruction finger, and provides some fun and well thought-out times in co-op. But ultimately, it's just all about the carnage, and frequently seems to have no care for the needs of the solo player."

May 10, 2010

GamesRadarTylerWilde

Associate Editor, Digital at PC Gamer