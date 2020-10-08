New Jurassic World: Dominion image shows even the dinos are wearing masks now

Jurassic World: Dominion may have been delayed to 2022 (and its filming currently curtailed by positive COVID tests), but director Colin Trevorrow has made up for that prehistoric push-back with a cutesy shot of a masked-up dino – one that could be a completely new addition to the Jurassic franchise.

Trevorrow took to Twitter to shine the spotlight on the unnamed creature, which has slightly stubby legs and lizard-like eyes. Of course, we can’t forget the mask either – though that’s less likely to feature in the finished product.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgXOctober 7, 2020

The eagle-eyed dino experts in the comments suggest that this is, indeed, a brand-new species being introduced in Jurassic World: Dominion. The obscured face doesn’t help matters, though guesses of dicynodont, microceratus, and especially the lystrosaurus are all as good as any we’ve seen so far.

The delay doesn’t help those who want their dino fix, though you’ll be pleased to know that the returning Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum’s larger-than-expected roles will probably make it worth the excruciating wait.

During a recent roundtable with GamesRadar+, Trevorrow said, “I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble. That element – the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we’ve really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me.”

So, how are we going to kill time until 2022? Life finds a way. Rattling through this list of the best sci-fi movies of all time will also help.