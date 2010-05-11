New Judge Dredd movie on the way

Deadline are reporting that Judge Dredd will be returning to the big screen in a new feature directed by Vantage Point ’s Pete Travis.

After persistent whispers that the enforcement officer from the future would be making a filmic comeback, it was confirmed this week that Andrew Macdonald’s DNA Films have agreed to finance a 3D reboot with a (piddling) budget of $50m.

Why do we care? Especially after Sly Stallone’s stillborn previous attempt at a cinematic adap? Well, one Alex Garland has written the script to return the concept “to its origins”.

Thought that might get your attention. Brit novelist and screenwriter Garland has scribbled any number of intriguing scripts, from The Beach and Sunshine to 28 Days Later .

Garland could be just the man to return Dredd to his pulpy roots and ensure a new film has the requisite darkness and weirdness.

That budget is obviously DNA Films treading very carefully, though, especially considering the Stallone flick was made for $100m and made, well, nowhere near that at the box office.

Now we just need a suitably beefy actor to fill those giant future-boots.

Who do you fancy seeing in the role?