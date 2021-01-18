New HBO Max trailer reveals first look at Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam 2

A new HBO Max trailer has given us our first look at Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate of movie releases, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam 2, which will premiere simultaneously in cinemas and on the streamer.

The trailer shows Godzilla emerging from the water and exchanging blows with Kong in the follow-up to 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters . Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie’s all-star cast includes Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Big Little Lies’ Alexander Skarsgård, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ’s Bryan Tyree Henry. It’s the fourth instalment of Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse, which began in 2014 with a reboot of Godzilla . Godzilla vs. Kong was originally due to be released in November 2020, but it’s currently scheduled for May 2021.

This year, the biggest Warner Bros. premieres are coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max the exact same day. What movie are you most excited for? 🍿 https://t.co/6Ny7n8JUGk pic.twitter.com/UEMmDlMIy6January 16, 2021

The clip also gives us a sneak peek of LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in Space Jam 2, the sequel to the 1996 live-action/animation hybrid sports comedy. It’s helmed by Malcolm D. Lee, director of movies like Girls Trip and Scary Movie 5 , and written by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Don Cheadle plays the sequel’s villain, while NBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma all make cameos.

Other movies getting hybrid releases in cinemas and on HBO Max include The Suicide Squad, crime thriller The Little Things, Broadway musical adaptation In the Heights, Daniel Kaluuya-led Judas and the Black Messiah, and Sopranos’ prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.