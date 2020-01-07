New Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event honors Dumbledore's legacy

The world of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has fallen under the mysterious Calamity, a strange event that causes random creatures, artifacts, and memories to appear in the Muggle world. Now you'll need to harness the power of Albus Dumbledore to help find the light in the darkness shed by the Calamity.

As the official press release states, the new year sees the Calamity already at work, "surfacing memories of Dumbledore, particularly those tied to his fight against Voldemort. While these occurrences offer a grim reminder of Voldemort and his history of nefarious deeds, fortunately, even in the darkest of times, we remember how happiness can be found. Inspired by Dumbledore’s wisdom, perseverance and love, we find light and hope by remembering his legacy of fighting the darkness.

That means this month will be full of events that honor Dumbledore and everything that he stood for (aside from sending a child to their doom with little to no information, but you get what I mean). From January 7 to January 14, the Frosty Foundables event tasks you with freeing Foundables trapped in the frosty grip of ice Confoundables. January Community Day falls on the 18, and you'll get a chance to discover the Room of Requirement's secrets by finding Wonders like the Foe Glass and Whomping Willow and returning them.

Then, from January 21 to 28, the Darkest of Times Brilliant Event Part 1 sees a return of Brilliant Foundables, including ones directly related to our favorite bearded wizard-like Fawkes and Dumbledore himself. The Darkest of Times Brilliant Event Part 2 will drop sometime in February, with a second week honoring Dumbledore that brings more Brilliant Foundables directly related to his fight against Lord Voldemort.