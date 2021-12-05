New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 trailers look flipping fun

Epic Games has lifted the lid on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with not one but two new teasers to whet our collective appetites.

"The island from Chapter 2 has been turned upside down… literally," teases the official website . "Step onto the new island and explore every corner of an undiscovered world in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped!"

Calling it a "new beginning", Epic states that the new season is the "perfect starting point for new players and a perfect returning point for those who haven’t played in a while", featuring a new wintery island, new locations, and "a few surprises", too.

Promising more than just a battlefield, Epic says the new location is ripe for exploration, too.

"Roam the western snowfield and ascend to a 'seven outpost'. Traverse the eastern tropics with a motorboat. Get a taste of cozy living in Condo Canyon. And after most of the snow has thawed, cross the grasslands and discover a previously snowed-in secret."

Talking of surprises; Spider-Man's web-shooters can be equipped regardless of what outfit you're using, but – naturally – they'll look best on Spidey himself. But he's not the only person stopping by the island.

"With the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, unlock outfits like Spider-Man, the wanderer Ronin, the outlaw Harlowe, and more," the blog post adds. "Later on in Chapter 3 Season 1, unlock the leader of the legendary Seven: The Foundation.

"And speaking of Spider-Man, look out for new Spideys (plus a few friends and foes) Dropping into the item shop throughout the season!"

And last but never least, we also got the hear about the new weapons up for grabs, too. Get armed and dangerous with the Ranger assault rifle, MK-Seven AR, Strike Pump shotgun, auto shotgun, the Stinger SMG, a sidearm pistol, and the Hunter Bolt-Action sniper rifle.