New Daredevil series in the works at Disney Plus

A new Daredevil series is coming to Disney Plus, and it certainly sounds like it could be a reboot.

Variety reports that the new Disney Plus Daredevil series is in the works from Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who co-created the series Covert Affairs which ran from 2010 and 2014 on USA Network. There have been no casting confirmations, but with Daredevil recently moving from Netflix to Disney Plus and rumors swirling that a reboot is in the works, it wouldn't be all that wild to think we'll see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock.

Cox has already played Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, another recent Marvel project. Marvel fans are also convinced the She-Hulk trailer includes Charlie Cox's Daredevil, and this wouldn't be the first time fans thought they spotted Cox in a trailer. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted his arms in the No Way Home trailer, and lo and behold, he was in the movie.

With Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Daredevil's arch-nemesis Kingpin in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, that means the top two actors tied to the Netflix series have been recently involved in the MCU. It's looking more and more like this could be a tried-and-true reboot of the Daredevil series.

Charlie Cox did speak about a potential Daredevil season 4 at the 2022 Middle East Film and Comic-Con, saying, "I don't think it makes sense to pick up where we left off." He added, "A few years have passed. It's Daredevil but it's re-imagined, it's slightly different. Do you know what I texted my friends when I found out this was all happening? 'Born again'."

Born Again is a Daredevil comic book run where Murdock goes insane after Kingpin discovers his true identity by bribing Karen Page, his former secretary turned heroin addict. It's unclear how much of the comic's content will or could make it into a Disney Plus series, but with the platform recently adding R-rated content and Moon Knight's decidedly adult tone, who knows.

