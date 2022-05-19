Marvel fans are convinced the She-Hulk trailer secretly included Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Marvel fans are convinced that the first trailer for upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

It's long been rumoured that Matt Murdock will make an appearance in the show – a theory that is bolstered by the fact that he and She-Hulk's protagonist Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) are both lawyers. The blind hero rocked up in civilian clothes in one scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it's been suggested online that if he features in She-Hulk, he might be seen sporting his original yellow-and-red suit from the comics. But what about if he was wearing a different kind of costume altogether?

Since the She-Hulk teaser debuted earlier this week, people have been combing the footage for clues and Easter eggs and now, some eagle-eyed viewers have claimed that Murdock just might be the mysterious figure donning the Frog-Man outfit in the clip.

As pointed out by The Cosmic Circus, Murdock knocks out Frog-Man and disguises himself as his amphibious foe by putting on his suit in the comic book 'Daredevil #11' from 1965. Could the same thing happen in the series? We wouldn't put it past Marvel to hide an exciting cameo like that in plain sight.

There’s a theory going around that Frog-Man is going to be Matt Murdock before he becomes Daredevil. Lowkey interesting take on Frog-Man pic.twitter.com/58ZTrm7h61May 19, 2022 See more

Created by Jessica Gao, and directed by Marry Me's Kat Cairo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Mark Ruffalo, as he reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Benedict Wong, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, and Tim Roth, who's back as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. Across its nine episodes, it'll see 30-something Jennifer navigate her professional and romantic relationships, while also coming to terms with the fact that she sometimes turns into a 6-foot-7, green superhero.

While we wait for the first installment of She-Hulk to land on Disney Plus, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.