New Apple TV Plus series casts Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and more

Apple TV Plus has a new TV show on the way with a star-studded cast.

The series, titled Extrapolations, has been described as a climate change drama anthology and will star Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer.

The show is currently in production and will explore how the imminent changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale over eight interconnected episodes.

Streep's role hasn't been revealed yet, but we have the lowdown on the rest of the show's characters: Miller will play a marine biologist, Harington is the CEO of an industrial giant, and Rahim will play a man struggling with memory loss. Meanwhile, Rhys is a real estate developer, Diggs is a Rabbi in Florida, Chan is a single mother and banker, and Schwimmer will play the father of a teenage daughter.

Scott Z. Burns, the screenwriter behind movies like The Bourne Ultimatum and Contagion , is on board as director, writer, and executive producer.

"The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together – and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain," he said in a statement. "These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out."