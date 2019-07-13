Netflix's serial killer obsessed Mindhunter is finally getting its second season next month

Mindunter, a crime drama about the FBI's criminal profiling project and serial killer psychology, is finally getting its second season next month. Episodes for the follow up season will premiere on Netflix on August 16.

After opening to a host of positive reviews and great fan reception in October of 2017, Mindhunter was another Netflix darling. Even after waiting for a new season for almost two years, I'm still excited. Netflix knew it had something good on its hands and renewed it for a second season soon after the premiere.

The new season, which follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench and psychologist Wendy Carr as they further explore criminal psychology, will focus on the Atlanta child murders that occurred between 1979 and 1981. They claimed at least 28 known victims.

Mindhunter has already tackled a lot of incredibly serious subjects like the portrayal of real life serial killer Ed Kemp, who murdered ten people and is still in prison in California today.

Part of what makes Mindhunter so compelling is the involvement of David Fincher, who is one of several well known executive producers on the project. Fincher, who is popular for his direction of movies like Zodiac and Fight Club, was a big part in bringing Mindhunter to life. He directed four episodes in the first season, including the first and last ones. Fincher recently confirmed the release date about the second season on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast.