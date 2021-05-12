Netflix's Halston series has already been called "inaccurate" by the fashion designer's family

The family of iconic fashion designer Halston has spoken out about the upcoming Netflix series chronicling his life and work, calling the Ewan McGregor-led project "inaccurate" and "fictionalized".

"The Halston Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed fashion designer, Halston," the family said in a statement to the Associated Press .

The series follows the American fashion designer of the same name (played by McGregor) as he skyrockets to fame in the '60s and '70s before his life starts to spin out of control. Other real-life characters make an appearance in the series too, including director Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin) and actor Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez).

It was created by playwright Sharr White and American Horror Story helmer Ryan Murphy is on board as an executive producer. Kelly Bishop and long-time Murphy collaborator Vera Farmiga also star.

Halston, who was born Roy Halston Frowick, was known for his minimalist designs for women, which were often made from cashmere or ultrasuede. He rose to fame when he designed the pillbox hat that Jackie Kennedy wore to the inauguration of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, in 1961.

"We all collectively are disappointed that people continue to feel compelled to tell salacious and embellish stories on a person's private life when so many of his professional and other life accomplishments were more than most people will ever achieve in their lifetimes," Lesley Frowick, Halston's niece and the director of the Halston Archives told Variety .