Netflix will be the streaming home for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 6

We've been wondering for a little while where JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean would be streaming in the West. Normally, Crunchyroll acts as the online home for the anime series, but the upcoming series will instead be available on Netflix worldwide, making this a new Netflix exclusive.

The streamer also revealed that we can expect new episodes to launch in December this year, with Japanese broadcasters airing the episodes from January onwards. Whether that means the new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be available in full on Netflix at launch, or whether episodes will be released weekly as has previously been the case for the show, remains to be seen.

Netflix made the announcement during a special streaming event and released a new trailer, which you can watch above. The first three seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are currently streaming on Netflix in the US, while two seasons are available in the UK. Presumably, though unconfirmed, the streamer will have every season to date made available when Ocean Stone – the show's sixth season – is released in December.

The official synopses from Netflix reads: "2011, United States, Florida – when Jolyne Cujoh and her boyfriend get in an accident while out on a drive, she is framed for the crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Will she ever be free from this prison – this stone ocean? The final battle in the century-spanning, intertwining fate of the Joestar family and DIO begins!"

