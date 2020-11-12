Netflix just announced three exciting new projects from Hollywood A-listers

Netflix has some exciting projects on the way – both feature-length and TV series – and some big Hollywood names are involved.

In the upcoming fantasy movie Damsel, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will play a princess who’s married off to a rival kingdom. However, she soon finds herself in danger when she discovers that her new home sacrifices its princesses to a dragon every year. The movie will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who previously helmed post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Weeks Later (the sequel to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later ).

The streamer has also bought Tom Hanks’ new movie, News of the World. Hanks plays a widowed Civil War veteran who travels from town to town telling true stories – that is, until he meets a 10-year-old girl (played by Helena Zengel) who’s been taken in by the Kiowa people and promises to return her to her parents. It’s based on a bestselling book of the same name by Paulette Jiles. The movie is still scheduled to hit cinemas on Christmas Day in the US, but, in light of all the other recent theatrical delays due to Covid-19 , we wouldn’t advise getting your hopes up. Good thing it’s coming to Netflix in 2021.

That’s not all that’s coming, either – Netflix has commissioned a spy adventure series from Terminator legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. The series will mark the actor’s first major role in scripted TV and it’s said to centre a father-daughter duo, with the former played by Schwarzenegger. Monica Barbaro (known for her main role in Amazon Prime’s drama series Unreal, about the behind-the-scenes of a fictional reality TV show) will play his daughter. Schwarzenegger is also on board as an executive producer.