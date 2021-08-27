Netflix gaming starts rolling out with two mobile Stranger Things titles

Netflix's foray into gaming has officially begun, with two free Stranger Things mobile games now available to Netflix subscribers in Poland.

As Ars Technica reports, the testing phase of Netflix's gaming service is limited to just two games. For now, the service only includes Stranger Things: 1984, a 16-bit beat-em-up, and Stranger Things 3, another retro-styled RPG. Both games have been available on other platforms for a while, and for some reason they're only playable through Netflix on Android devices. And again, the games are only available to Netflix subscribers with a Polish IP address. Still, it's good to see the company's plans for gaming materialize at last, and it sounds like there's more to come.

"Let's talk about Netflix games," reads a tweet from the Polish Netflix Twitter account, translated by Netflix Geeked. "Starting today, users in Poland can try out two Android mobile games: Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3. We are at an early stage and we still have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but this is our first step."

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0rAugust 26, 2021 See more

If you are based in Poland and subscribed to Netflix, all you have to do to play some games is log into the streaming service's app on your Android device, head to the games section, and use the links to access the games via Google Play downloads. That's right, despite streaming being Netflix's whole thing, its games will need to be downloaded from a separate app, at least for now. Not exactly the way we imagined Netflix adding games to subscriptions, but as things are still very early in the testing phase, we'll reserve judgment until we see more.

