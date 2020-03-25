Netflix down: Streaming service reportedly suffering widespread outages in the U.S.

Netflix has reportedly gone down across the United States as users are reporting outages across the country.

Variety reports that DownDetector, a third-party monitoring service, has seen a spike in Netflix users reporting problems. Subscribers in the Northeast, Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, and Texas have all logged problems, with 41% of saying they are receiving a “no connection” error.

Social media users have likewise said that they are receiving error codes when trying to log into the streaming service, including “Error NSES-500,” which is described on the Netflix website as typically pointing "to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service.”

Netflix’s customer-support team responded in a tweet, reading: “We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix.”

The streaming service has been logging record-high traffic over the last few days as Americans are staying inside due to the coronavirus outbreak.

