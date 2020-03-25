Popular

Tiger King on Netflix is the "bonkers" new true-crime documentary you need to binge right now

Tiger King documents the rivalry between zookeeper (and country music singer) Joe Exotic and the equally eccentric Carole Baskin

With much of the world's population currently staying at home, Netflix has become a lifeline for many – an escape to the wonderful worlds hidden within our favourite TV shows. Of course, anything new on Netflix has only benefitted from the current situation, including Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness – a seven-part true-crime series that delivers on that title.

The cameras follow Joe Exotic, an eccentric zookeeper who's also a part-time country singer and magician. Unfortunately, running a zoo's not that simple, as a rival big cat keeper, Carole Baskin, is trying to take him down. Ironically, she's claiming to be an activist trying to free his tigers, while Carole herself keeps animals of her own. 

Their rivalry quickly spirals out of control – and we mean, truly out of any rational mindset control. The series includes deceit, drug-dealing, black-market trading, a polygamous marriage, a run-in with a cult, multiple topless men speaking to camera, and – to top everything off – a murder mystery at the centre. Get a taste of the action with the trailer below.

So, what have viewers been saying about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness? Well, Twitter has been rife with reactions, calling the series the most "bonkers" thing you can watch while self-isolating. check out some of the reactions below. 

