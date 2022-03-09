Netflix has no plans for a cheaper subscription with ads – but "never say never"

Netflix has responded to Disney Plus’ plans for a cheaper subscription tier supported by ads.

"I would love to get a show of hands of people who liked that decision by Disney, but I don't think I'll get it," Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann said during an address at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media, and Telecom conference (H/T ComicBook.com).

Disney, for its part, recently announced a cheaper Disney Plus tier under its current $7.99/month price range – but hasn't given further specifics.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, described the ad-supported tier as a "win for everyone."

"More consumers will be able to access our amazing content," Daniel said. "Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families."

Netflix, though, seemingly has no plans for a move towards an ad-supported membership, despite a recent price hike. Its basic tier jumped to $9.99/month, up from $8.99/month previously.

"It's not like we have religion against advertising, to be clear," Neumann said. "We lean into consumer experience, consumer choice, and what's great for our creators and storytellers. It’s not something that's in our plans right now. We have a great model in the subscription business, it scales globally."

Neumann did caution, however, that "never say never" when it comes to a change of heart – wise words in the ever-changing streaming space. For now, Netflix will stick with what brought it to the dance.

