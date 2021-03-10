Netflix casts Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy in Russian Doll season 2

Russian Doll season 2 is coming to Netflix – and a new cast member has been announced. Annie Murphy will be joining Natasha Lyonne in the second installment of the dark time loop comedy, TVLine reports.

The Netflix series follows Nadia (Lyonne), a game developer who finds herself dying and then waking up to relive the night of her 36th birthday party in an ongoing time loop that she's desperate to solve. She eventually connects with Alan (Charlie Barnett), who's stuck in his own parallel time loop. After the events of the season 1 finale, though, it's unclear which direction the show will take next.

No details have been revealed about Murphy's character or her role in the show yet, but production on the new season reportedly started last week. Season 1's supporting cast included Greta Lee as Nadia's friend Maxine, Yul Vazquez as her ex-boyfriend John, and Elizabeth Ashley as family friend Ruth, but returning cast members for season 2 haven't been confirmed yet.

Murphy recently wrapped up her six-season, award-winning run on sitcom Schitt's Creek, about a wealthy family who loses everything and ends up stuck in a small town. Alongside numerous nominations, she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for playing former socialite Alexis Rose at last year's Emmys. Later this year, Murphy will star in the satirical sitcom Kevin Can F*** Himself, playing the titular Kevin's fed-up wife, Allison.