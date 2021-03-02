Netflix buys new Liam Neeson movie in record-breaking deal

Netflix US has picked up Liam Neeson's latest movie, The Ice Road, for $18 million. The streamer beat multiple buyers with the recording-breaking domestic deal, according to Deadline .

Co-starring Laurence Fishburne, the action thriller sees a remote diamond mine collapse in the far northern regions of Canada. An ice driver (Neeson) then leads an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners despite thawing waters and a threat they never see coming.

The movie was written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, who previously wrote movies like Die Hard With a Vengeance, Jumanji, and The Punisher, the latter of which he also directed. This is the filmmaker's first movie in 10 years.

Meanwhile, Neeson has had a lot on his plate. The actor's recent projects released in the past year include action thrillers The Marksman and Honest Thief, as well as the comedy drama Made in Italy, in which starred alongside his son, Micheál Richardson. Fishburne, meanwhile, recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 and Where'd You Go, Bernadette with Cate Blanchett.

The Ice Road is one of many new movies set to arrive on Netflix this year – the site's 2021 slate also includes 27 new original movies featuring big names, like Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead and action comedy Red Notice , starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson.