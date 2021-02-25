Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead trailer teases Netflix's undead adventure

Viva Las Vegas, baby. The first trailer for Netflix’s Army of the Dead is here and director Zack Snyder’s post-Justice League project is going all-in on the action and shaping up to be a zombie movie unlike any other.

Looking like a madcap twist between an undead heist movie and Fallout: New Vegas, Army of the Dead sees a ragtag group of mercenaries (including the likes of Dave Bautista and Churchill's Ella Purnell) attempting to cash in all their chips by robbing the house blind.

It’s looking like Zack Snyder’s most colorful yet, too. Neon pink signs radiate on the Strip as glassy-eyed Elvis impersonators shuffle along and slot machines act as a backdrop for the shambling undead. It’s all capped off by a serious sizzle reel of explosions, helicopters crashing, smoke, noise, and the money shot: an entire vault’s worth of winnings.

Army of the Dead is set to hit Netflix on May 21 and is the latest in a long, long line of movies planned to drop this year by the streamer. Its 27-strong lineup includes offerings from A-list stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gal Gadot.

While Snyder’s Army of the Dead may be his latest ace in the hole, it’s a joker – or should that be Joker? – in the pack that’s going to draw some serious attention very soon. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is due out on March 18 and is going to be a four-hour extravaganza with new scenes, a new-look Joker, and even a new Superman-themed opening.

Before the Year of Snyder kicks off in earnest, check out all of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.