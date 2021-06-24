Netflix assembles an all-star cast of gunslingers in first trailer for The Harder They Fall

Netflix has a new Western moseying into town – and there’s not a tumbleweed in sight. And for good reason too. The first The Harder They Fall trailer should have everyone tipping their hats in appreciation.

That’s without mentioning the cast. Just a roll call of their names should do it justice. It is, after all, a who’s who of phenomenal, award-winning talent: Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz all feature.

Focusing on outlaw Nat Love (Majors) and his quest for revenge against newly-released prisoner – and Nat’s nemesis – Rufus Buck (Elba), The Harder They Fall sees Nat’s gang, including Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary, standing off against Buck’s own crew, which features the likes of "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).

As the trailer shows, it’s not just leaning on its talent to get by. The Jeymes Samuel-directed Western is filled with a sense of style and energy that feels like the lovechild of Quentin Tarantino and Deadwood at first glance, but is very much walking its own path. For many, it’s likely already shooting up their list of the most hotly-anticipated releases and is yet more proof that Netflix is fast becoming the premier destination for filmmakers and creatives alike.

There’s just one minor blemish on The Harder They Fall’s rap sheet: no release date. Netflix says it’s "coming soon." We’re holding out hope for a 2021 release, however. The streamer has already indicated that the likes of Cobra Kai season 4 and The Witcher season 2 are coming to the service in Q4, while its movie lineup is looking similarly stellar this calendar year. The Harder They Fall would just be the cherry on top.

