Neill Blomkamp filmed a top-secret horror movie during the pandemic

Neill Blomkamp hasn’t directed a movie since Chappie half-a-decade ago – but he’s back. The District 9 director has secretly filmed an entire “supernatural horror” movie during the pandemic.

Deadline reports that Blomkamp, his crew, and cast all went to Canada to film the movie – a project that “is something the filmmaker has always wanted to make”.

It’s unknown yet what exactly the movie will entail – we don’t even have a title – but the nature of it catching us all by surprise is an intriguing one. It calls to mind The Cloverfield Paradox, which dropped on Netflix immediately following its 2018 Super Bowl trailer.

The most exciting news, though, has to be a belated return to the director’s chair for Blomkamp. His distinctive sci-fi movies, from District 9 to Elysium, promised a long and fruitful Hollywood career. It’s stalled somewhat recently, with Blomkamp leaving the Robocop Returns movie in 2019.

At the time, he said: “Off Robocop. I am shooting new horror/thriller and MGM can’t wait/need to shoot Robocop now.”

It’s unclear whether that horror/thriller is this secret project or The Inferno, a thriller starring Taylor Kitsch which is due to shoot next year.

Blomkamp has dabbled in horror before. His much-anticipated Alien sequel eventually fell by the wayside – and even promised a send-off for Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley. Now, it seems, the South African director has that itch again – and we can’t wait to see what he’s come up with on his trek north during one of the strangest periods in recent years.

