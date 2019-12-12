Mortal Kombat 11 is getting crossplay on PS4 and Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 11 will soon support crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One, NetherRealm Studios has announced.

We don't have a release window yet, but we know "krossplay" is only being implemented for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Mortal Kombat 11 as of now. Crossplay is also being restricted to Online Kasual modes for now, but it's a triumph for fans to see Mortal Kombat 11 open up a huge pool of new players on PS4 and Xbox One.

The way it works is fairly simple: enabling the Krossplay option via the Online menu will open up matchmaking to any player on Xbox One or PS4 in Online Kasual modes. Additionally, designated Krossplay rooms will allow Xbox One and PS4 players to coordinate outside the game and meet up in a specific room to play together.

All progress, unlocks, and purchases are still exclusive to the platform and account you started with, and nothing can be transferred to other platforms.

You'll be able to tell if you're up against a player on a different platform by the crossed-arrows icon on their Kombat Kard, whereas a player using the same console will indicate as much in the same space.

As mentioned earlier, it isn't clear exactly when crossplay will go live in Mortal Kombat 11, but a tweet from NetherRealm Studios says it'll be tested in the latest patch in beta form.