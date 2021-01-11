Moon Knight directors announced, Oscar Isaac casting confirmed

A directing duo has joined the upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney Plus, with one of the air confirming reports that Oscar Isaac will play the titular superhero.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, best known for their sci-fi horror movie The Endless, have joined the series, which will also see Egyptian director Mohamed Diab behind the camera.

Celebrating the report, Moorhead wrote on Twitter: "I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It's really happening."

I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It's really happening.Marvel's 'Moon Knight': Indie Auteurs Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Board as Directors (Exclusive) https://t.co/YEru8isE09 via @thrJanuary 8, 2021

Marvel has not officially announced Isaac's casting, though reports have been circulating for a few months that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor has taken the role. The show’s cinematographer, Gregory Middleton, also celebrated being attached to Moon Knight with a social media post that mentioned Isaac.

Marvel has a huge roster of Disney Plus shows on the way, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, and more. Moon Knight is one of the more obscure heroes, though Isaac's casting as should bring a few eyeballs to the series – and makes it one of the most exciting upcoming Marvel projects. If Disney Plus wasn’t looking packed enough, there’s also a huge amount of Star Wars shows in the works, too, including The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and The Mandalorian season 3.

