Monster Hunter Rise post-launch plans get bigger with the Apex Rathalos next month

Monster Hunter Rise has revealed the Apex Rathalos will join the game's roster with a planned Title Update next month.

Below, you can see the official launch trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, which debuted last night when Capcom's game launched around the world. Near the end of the celebratory trailer, Capcom reveals that the iconic Apex Rathalos will be roaring into the game with the free Title Update Version 2 in late April.

This makes the Apex Rathalos the second planned beast to arrive in Monster Hunter Rise's free Title Update Version 2 in April. Previously, Capcom revealed that the intriguing Chameleos would debut as part of the update, but now we finally know who'll be joining it.

There's still a fair bit of mystery surrounding the update, however. As you can see in the trailer above, there's a "several new monsters" tagline listed next to the Chameleos and Apex Rathalos, so Capcom could be planning on adding even more large monsters to the already expansive game.

A big reason that Monster Hunter Rise players are looking forward to this free Title Update is that it's also unlocking the Hunter Rank. This rank system controls the quests you have access to in Rise, and as of right now, it's capped out at level seven for all players. The new update will unlock this Hunter Rank cap, but we don't know what level it'll be unlocked to.

Finally, there's another planned Title Update to look forward to in the future, but we don't know when Version 3 will be added to the game or what content it'll include. Still, there's a lot to look forward to on the horizon for Capcom's impressive game.

For our verdict on Capcom's latest game in its long-running series, you can head over to our extensive Monster Hunter Rise review for more.