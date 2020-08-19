Minecraft Jurassic World DLC adds Jeff Goldblum and Chris Pratt skins

Mojang has released a new Jurassic World-themed DLC pack for Minecraft, and it lets you build and manage your very own Jurassic Park with over 60 different dinos. It also adds blockified skins of characters from the series, which is reason enough to watch the trailer.

The new DLC pack is out now and available for 1,340 Minecoins - for reference, a pack of 1720 Minecoins costs $10. The DLC gets you 21 skins, over 60 dinosaurs, and expeditions to discover dinosaur DNA and solve disasters.

"The Park is open! Manage the dinosaur resort of your dreams – in Minecraft! Craft and train dinosaurs, build awesome exhibits, and go on exciting expeditions. How long can you keep the Park running smoothly? Only one way to find out: check out the Jurassic World DLC on Minecraft," reads the DLC's official description.

The trailer up top is quite the spectacle, showing off the surprisingly terrifying dinosaurs and skins for characters like Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and of course Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm - all of whom have been faithfully recreated in block form, which honestly justifies the ticket price alone for me.

The Minecraft Nether update went live late in June and added a ton of new content to the now decade-old game. Download it and get access to new biomes like the Warped and Crimson Forests, plus new blocks to craft with and enemies to face off against in the fiery, lava-filled dimension.

Stay in the know with our live account of the most exciting upcoming games coming your way in 2020.