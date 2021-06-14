How to find and use Copper in Minecraft 1.17

MInecraft Copper arrived in Minecraft 1.17 as a new block and ore you collect and craft. In its crafting form, Copper Ingots are used to create new Minecraft 1.17 items like the Spyglass or the Lightning Rod. Although Copper is relatively easy to mine, there are a few things you should know about it, such as its oxidation process and its ideal mining level.

This is everything you need to know about Minecraft Copper in 1.17: where to find it, how to get Copper Ingots, how to wax Copper, and how to use it.

How to find Copper in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

To get Minecraft Copper Ingots, you need to find Copper Ore. This resource spawns in the form of a Copper vein, meaning that you usually find several Copper ore blocks clustered together. Bring a stone pickaxe or higher quality pickaxe with you, as Copper Ore mined with a wood pickaxe or other item won’t drop anything.

Copper Ore spawns from level y: 0 to y: 96, but with a higher spawn chance around the middle layers. It’s therefore wise to start searching a little below sea level (y: 63). If it spawns between layers y: 0 and y: 16, the Copper Ore will take the form of Deepslate Copper Ore. The latter has a higher hardness level than normal Copper Ore and takes longer to mine. As it’s also quite rare, it’s best to just go for the normal Copper Ore type.

How to get Copper Ingots in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

However, mining Copper Ore will only get you Raw Copper. You need to smelt this raw material in order to make Minecraft Copper Ingots. This is a fairly simple step which most Minecraft players will already be familiar with: just put the Raw Copper in a furnace and add some fuel (wood will do). Then wait until your Copper Ingots are ready. You can start crafting!

How to use Copper in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

Now that we have our Copper Ingots, it’s time to start crafting. Copper Ingots can be used to create the following items:

Copper block . Use nine Copper Ingots to create a smooth, solid copper block.

. Use nine Copper Ingots to create a smooth, solid copper block. Lightning Rod . Place three Copper Ingots on top of each other to create the Lightning Rod.

. Place three Copper Ingots on top of each other to create the Lightning Rod. Spyglass. Place one Amethyst Shard on top of two Copper Ingots to get the Spyglass.

How to wax Copper in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

Just like in real life, Minecraft copper changes its color due to oxidation. You can see the differences in the picture. If you don’t want your copper to change, you can wax it (this will preserve the current color, not reset it). Just equip a honeycomb and use it on the copper block.

Alternatively, you can use an axe on a Copper block to scrape it. This will reset the level of oxidation by one (weathered copper would become exposed copper). Finally, while you can’t really plan this, a lightning strike will fully remove the oxidation.

Let’s head back to those Caves & Cliffs and get ourselves a Minecraft Copper house!

