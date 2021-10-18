Mindhunter season 3 could happen if audiences "make enough noise", says director

Mindhunter season 3 may not be on the cards at the moment, but director Asif Kapadia thinks fans just need to keep making themselves heard.

"Audiences around the world need to let Netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of Mindhunter," he tweeted . "If you make enough noise, it might actually happen…."

Kapadia directed two episodes of season 1 of the crime thriller series, which was released back in 2017 and followed two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) and a psychologist (Anna Torv) who operate the Bureau's Behavioral Science Unit in the late 1970s. Season 2 followed in 2019. Meanwhile, David Fincher directed seven of the show's total 19 episodes, as well as being an executive producer on the series.

Despite the show's success and critical acclaim, season 3 is on indefinite hold while Fincher works on other projects – he's set to direct an adaptation of the graphic novel The Killer starring Michael Fassbender for Netflix, and he's also executive producing a docu-series about cinema, titled Voir, for the streamer.

Netflix has opted to bring shows thanks to campaigns from fans before, including Manifest and Lucifer. However, Mindhunter hasn't been outright canceled, and it's not out of the question that Fincher would one day return for another season, so who's to say if vocal fans would make a difference. But, if Kapadia thinks it might help, maybe it's worth a shot.