Mindhunter director David Fincher reveals new Netflix docuseries Voir

Netflix and Mindhunter director David Fincher are teaming up for a new docuseries titled Voir, which will consist of various visual essays in celebration of cinema.

The streaming giant recently teased "something special" was on the way from David Fincher, which lead fans to speculate about a potential new season of Mindhunter or a movie that finally adapts one of the director's Fight Club comic book meta-sequels (OK, that might've just been us), but alas, the newly revealed project is something altogether different. It's unclear from the teaser trailer and description exactly what to expect from Voir, but it'll make its premiere at AFI Fest before hitting Netflix in the near future.

"VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film's modern masters," reads the series' brief synopsis. In the teaser you can hear some whistling as well as the sound of a spinning film reel, but the only clear visual is the series' logo in front of an up-close human eye. So, really not much to go off here.

Fincher is best known for his work on Netflix series Mindhunter and House of Cards, as well as films including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network, and the 1999 cult classic Fight Club, preeminently. Fincher is serving as executive producer on Voir alongside David Prior, who directed the 2020 supernatural horror movie The Empty Man.

