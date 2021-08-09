Marvel postpones Miles Morales: Spider-Man's 10th anniversary comic book celebration

The star-studded tenth anniversary celebration of Marvel's Miles Morales has hit a snag, with the publisher postponing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 four weeks - going from September 1 to September 29.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The publisher didn't specify why this oversized issue is being delayed, but it is more than your normal Miles Morales: Spider-Man issue, as in addition to a lead story by series writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Carmen Carnero, there's also a story by Miles' co-creator Sara Pichelli and the directors of the first and second Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Phil Lord, Christopher Miler, and Kemp Powers).

Marvel has also teased something else for this anthology issue, but as of yet as not gone into detail. Perhaps we'll see a return of Brian Michael Bendis to Marvel, as he co-created the character with Pichelli?

The issue will also feature the debut of a new Spider-Man costume for Miles Morales, designed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Chase Conley. The costume originally shown in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30's solicited cover was in fact an unfinished version of the design, but Conley has shared what he says is the final version.

(Image credit: Chase Conley)

"I had to the opportunity to redesign Miles Morales for his 10 year anniversary and I wanted to switch it up and give him a different silhouette," Conley tweeted . "I saw a few images circulating so I'm posting a page of poses."

In the bigger picture, this four-week delay of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 isn't much considering even the original release date of September 1's wasn't Miles' publishing birthday - that is in fact August 3, the day he debuted in Ultimate Fallout #4 back in 2011.

MIles Morales: Spider-Man #30 goes on sale on September 29.

