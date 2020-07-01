Midsommar Director's Cut gets beautiful Collector's Edition

A24 Films have revealed the Collector's Edition for their new Midsommar Director's Cut, and 4K Ultra HD disks are packaged into a beautiful cloth slipcase. Goodies include a 62-page art booklet and a foreword by Martin Scorsese.

The 171-minute Director's Cut adds roughly 30 minutes of scenes that were cut after director Ari Aster first sent the film to A24 Films, giving fans a bit more context without dramatically altering anything. Aster called the Director's Cut "the more complete version" of Midsommar, although relented that the theatrical release "may have better pacing." (Thanks, Indie Wire.)

You can grab the Midsommar Director's Cut Collector's Edition directly through A24, and it's available in both standard Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD. Both editions will set you back $45. Do note that the 4K Ultra HD version is sold out at the time of this writing.

Aster's sun-kissed horror shocked viewers - and divided them a bit more than its predecessor, Hereditary - with its gruesome depiction of a relationship in its death throes, set in a gorgeous Swedish commune covered in a psychedelic fog. The Director's Cut is sure to appeal to anyone desperate for more of Aster's vision, and given the stand-out design of the Collector's Edition and everything included, this seems like a decent value for horror fans.

