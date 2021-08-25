Midnight Fight Express is an isometric John Wick simulator launching next summer

Midnight Fight Express, a brutal brawler made by a single developer, just got a new trailer during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.

The game, published by Humble Games (and heading to Xbox Game Pass as part of a partnership announced at yesterday's showcase) comes from Polish developer Jacob Dzwinel. As well as some serious bass, the trailer shows off some brutal isometric combat, as your single character takes on hordes of enemies with some serious hand-to-hand technique.

Midnight Fight Express is coming Summer 2022 on PC, Xbox, PS and Nintendo Switch!Wishlist now : https://t.co/iqFAOXTd0J pic.twitter.com/kqhCKSNxdHAugust 25, 2021 See more

The sheer array of moves on offer here looks like it could make Midnight Fight Express seriously impressive. As well as a host of martial capabilities, you'll be able to wield both melee and ranged weapons - but to be honest, who needs those when you know how to snap a man's leg with your bare hands and then spin-kick him off a ledge? There's even a section parodying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's infamous 'No Russian' mission, in which you'll be tasked with taking on an entire squadron of gunmen inside an elevator. Captain America, eat your heart out.

Dzwinel has been working on Midnight Fight Express for more than four years, but their long solo development schedule is nearly at an end. There's not an exact release date in place right now, but the title is currently due to launch in Summer 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, where you can wishlist the game right now.

Can't wait until next summer? Here's our list of the very best indie games of all time.