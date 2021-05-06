Michael B. Jordan talks his "bombed" Star Wars audition

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about his Star Wars audition.

"I think that was probably my worst audition to date," Jordan reflected to the Just for Variety podcast. "It just wasn't my best. It was probably my worst... I think it was just, [I] couldn't wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides. Everything's like super vague; everything's in secret. Reading it through, I just couldn't connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure... I'm pretty sure I ran out of there."

Jordan's career clearly wasn't hurt by Star Wars not working out, though. The actor's latest film, Without Remorse, hit Amazon Prime Video recently – and in 2018, Jordan memorably brought the villain Killmonger to life in Marvel's Black Panther. Jordan has also starred in the Creed movies as Adonis Johnson opposite Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa, and will make his directorial debut with Creed 3.

Jordan's fellow MCU star Tom Holland has a similar story about bombing a Star Wars audition. "I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega's role," Holland recalled. "I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, 'We gotta get back to the ship!' And she was going, 'Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.' I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they're called. Yeah, I obviously didn't get the part. That wasn't my best moment."

