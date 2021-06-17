Metro Exodus Xbox Series X update goes live a day early

The Metro Exodus Xbox Series X update is available a day ahead of schedule, with its PS5 counterpart set to go live on Friday.

It isn't clear how or why the Metro Exodus new-gen update jumped the gun on one platform and not the other, and it seems developer 4A Games isn't sure either, but regardless, folks with the Xbox One version of the game can now download the patch on Xbox Series X / S and enjoy improved visuals, frame rates, and more.

We are investigating how the update has gone live early on Xbox. We are investigating whether it is possible to bring the launch forward on PS5, but we don't currently know if this will be possible.June 16, 2021 See more

4A Games says it's working on potentially releasing the Metro Exodus PS5 update a little early to line up with the Xbox Series X launch, but certainly isn't giving any guarantees. At this point, we're just hours away from the official launch time, so PS5 players won't be waiting long for those sweet new-gen graphics either way.

Metro Exodus is making the leap to Xbox Series X and PS5 with an upgrade to last-gen versions that includes 4K and 60 FPS with ray tracing for the base game and all DLC expansions. The new-gen update is free for anyone who owns the game on PS4 or Xbox One, and it'll also be available as Metro Exodus Complete Edition, a boxed version for series newcomers.

The new-gen version of Metro Exodus further benefits from dramatically reduced load times, field of view options, and a range of platform-specific features like spatial audio and controller latency improvements on Xbox, and haptic feedback support on PS5 with the DualSense controller.

It's worth noting that while the Xbox Series S update includes most of the same features as the Xbox Series X version, it'll run at 1080p and 60 FPS instead of 4K and 60 FPS.

If you are new to the Metro series, Metro Exodus is a great place to start, especially if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X. GamesRadar's 4.5/5 review called it the best Metro to date and "one of the best shooters in years."

