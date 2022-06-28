Mega Man Battle Network collection will revive 10 classic action RPGs next year

Mega Man: Battle Network Legacy Collection bundles together 10 classic action-RPGs, and it launches on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Capcom announced the bundle during today's Nintendo Direct, where it showed off some gameplay from the tactical RPG spinoff series, which kicked off in 2001 and introduced a new take on the battle system that added Pokemon-like card-game mechanics.

The story is set in a near-future world called Net Society where everything from your home appliances to the city's infrastructure is connected via the internet and accessed by NetNavis and PETs. MegaMan.exe is protagonist Lan's NetNavi, and it's your job to fend of virsus and hackers under the criminal organization WWW - or World Three.

The collection includes optional high-resolution filters that give you a "smoother, less pixelated" look, but you can easily toggle the filters on and off at any point if you prefer the original style. You'll also have access to an art gallery with over 1,000 images and a music player with over 180 tracks to jam out to.

Curiously, Nintendo is dividing the 10 Mega Man games into two different collections: Volume 1, which you'll find on the Nintendo Store here (opens in new tab), and Volume 2, which can be found here (opens in new tab).



Mega Man: Battle Network Legacy Collection Volume 1 (*deep breath*) includes the following games:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

And Volume 2 includes these:

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

