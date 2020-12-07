MCU’s Russo brothers are working on an Extraction cinematic universe

Netflix’s Extraction is getting a sequel , but there could be a whole Extraction-verse in store – it may be getting its own cinematic universe, according to producers Joe and Anthony Russo. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise – the action movie, starring Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour, was recently revealed to be Netflix’s biggest film ever.

Based on the Russos’ graphic novel Ciudad, Hemsworth is Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary tasked with protecting the son of an international crime boss. It’s anyone’s guess whether Hemsworth will return for subsequent movies, as his character’s fate was left unclear at the end of Extraction. The Russos didn’t give any hints about that in their CCXP panel with Collider , but they did talk about what might be in store beyond the upcoming sequel.

“I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people,” Joe said. “But I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters. So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.”

Harbour played Gaspar, one of Rake’s former teammates. Joe added: "I think what makes that a compelling element to the Extraction universe is it is a global franchise telling global stories, and we’d like to diversify the point of view in those movies."