Mass Effect is teasing a big announcement for N7 Day and please let it be a remaster

The Mass Effect trilogy remaster may finally be announced during the annual N7 Day celebrations, according to teases from games industry insiders.

Your eyes are fine, don't call up the optometrist, this is just a very blurry picture of what may be the cover art for the Mass Effect trilogy remaster.

While Jeff Grubb's Tweet is the most ostentatious of the lot, there's plenty of other teases out there on the internet that suggest we can finally expect an announcement of the Mass Effect trilogy remaster. Liana Ruppert tweeted a picture of her hugging what looks like a Mass Effect weapon with the caption "Can confirm that Mass Effect fans should most definitely be up and early tomorrow morning. It's going to be Legendary." GamesRadar has previously written that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is rumored to be the name of the remastered trilogy.

As we recently reported , the Mass Effect trilogy remaster klaxon already started ringing earlier in the week, when the original Mass Effect voice cast and devs announced they would hold a special panel on N7 Day. The panel includes Shepherds Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer, and devs Karin Weeks and Patrick Weeks. The panel will be held at 11am PST / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET.

N7 Day is historically a time when players celebrate Mass Effect and BioWare, but the day has been notoriously lackluster the past few years, with many waiting with bated breath for the announcement of a remaster.

If the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is announced, it'll probably be with a 2021 release date tacked onto it - but we've waited this long, what's another few months? I should go... block out my calendar so I have enough time to replay all the games.

