Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements reveal you'll need 120 GB of space

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements are official, giving PC players about three months to make sure their rigs are in (space)ship shape.
All three games from the original Mass Effect trilogy have been updated and remastered for inclusion in the Legendary Edition, and it also includes almost all of their DLC. These games were all originally designed to run on Xbox 360 and PS3-era hardware, but EA and BioWare are looking for better specs if you want to run these remastered versions at their minimum and recommended settings. You'll need a good amount of storage space either way, considering their age.
Here are the Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements straight from Steam, broken down into both the minimum settings you'll need to play and the settings recommended for enjoying the optimal experience.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition minimum requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
Mass Effect Legendary Edition recommended requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
The Mass Effect Legendary Edition release date is set for May 14 - it won't include Mass Effect 3 multiplayer, but it has given some extensive updates to the original game, which always felt like a bit of an odd duck compared to the other two.
Speaking of which, we went in-depth to find the 10 most interesting improvements and features coming to Mass Effect Legendary Edition.