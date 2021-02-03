Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements reveal you'll need 120 GB of space

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements are official, giving PC players about three months to make sure their rigs are in (space)ship shape.

All three games from the original Mass Effect trilogy have been updated and remastered for inclusion in the Legendary Edition, and it also includes almost all of their DLC . These games were all originally designed to run on Xbox 360 and PS3-era hardware, but EA and BioWare are looking for better specs if you want to run these remastered versions at their minimum and recommended settings. You'll need a good amount of storage space either way, considering their age.

Here are the Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements straight from Steam , broken down into both the minimum settings you'll need to play and the settings recommended for enjoying the optimal experience.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

Mass Effect Legendary Edition recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition release date is set for May 14 - it won't include Mass Effect 3 multiplayer , but it has given some extensive updates to the original game, which always felt like a bit of an odd duck compared to the other two.